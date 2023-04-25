As ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Ends, We’re Looking in the Rear-View Mirror at Adele, One Direction & More of Our Favorites

It’s the end of an automotive era: As James Corden wraps up his eight-year stint as host of The Late Late Show on Thursday night, his friend Adele took one last musical ride with him for the final Carpool Karaoke this week.

Of course, Adele carpooled with Corden for the first time back in 2016, when she famously rapped Nicki Minaj’s chaotic verse from Kanye West’s “Monster.” And she’s not the only repeat rider either: Harry Styles has done two solo Carpool Karaokes plus one with his One Direction mates; Justin Bieber has taken three trips with Corden; Nick Jonas rode twice, with the Jonas Brothers and with Demi Lovato; and Camila Cabello took a trip with her Cinderella co-stars and by herself.

On the new episode of the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are reflecting on a near-decade of musical rides with pop superstars and sharing our personal favorites. Listen below:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how SZA’s “Kill Bill” finally reaches No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after patiently waiting for 17 weeks in the top 10, how Metallica rocks in with a No. 2 debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart with their first original album in seven years 72 Seasons — and scores the biggest week for any rock album in over three years — and how Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj bring “Princess Diana” to the charts, as the buzzy new track bows in the top 10 on the Hot 100.

We’re also recapping two wild weekends of Coachella and looking ahead to who might headline in 2024.