Britney Spears’ Wedding Was the Heartwarming Pop Culture Moment We All Needed

Back in November, the conservatorship that had controlled Britney Spears‘ personal and professional life ended after more than 13 years, thanks to the #FreeBritney movement and the support of Spears’ A-list supporters and peers. Just over half a year later, Spears’ A-list friends once again rallied around her — but this time it was in person, at her intimate at-home wedding to Sam Asghari.

On Thursday evening, the pop star invited 60 guests to her Thousand Oaks, Calif., home to celebrate her marriage to Asghari. For fans, the real fun came in the days after, as viral videos and photos from the event trickled out via social media. Most viral among them was the video of Spears singing Madonna‘s “Vogue” alongside Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace and the Material Girl herself.

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are talking all about the peak pop culture moment and why it was so heartwarming to see all these superstar women surround Spears with love after a decade-plus without her freedom.

Also on the show, Jennifer Hudson secured her EGOT status at Sunday night’s Tony Awards, and we’re taking a look at what other Pop Shop favorites are close to joining the American Idol alum in this elite club.

Plus, we have chart news on how Kate Bush’s surging “Running Up That Hill” climbs even higher on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following its newfound success thanks to its placement on Stranger Things, and how Post Malone gets his fourth straight top five-charting album on the Billboard 200 with his new studio set Twelve Carat Toothache. And Prince gets his 33rd top 40 album on the Billboard 200 with Prince & The Revolution: Live — which, somewhat unbelievably, is Prince’s first live album to ever chart on the tally.

