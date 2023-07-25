After ‘Mind Your Business,’ What Do Britney Spears’ Fans Want From the Pop Star?

Since the end of the 13-year conservatorship that controlled her personal and professional lives, Britney Spears has released two new songs: her “Hold Me Closer” duet with Elton John last year and, on Friday, “Mind Your Business” with will.i.am.

On the latest Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are talking about the new (or at least newly released) song and what Britney’s fans are expecting from the pop star now that she’s calling the shots.

Listen to the new episode below:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how BTS’ Jung Kook debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Seven,” featuring Latto — scoring both acts their first No. 1s — while Jason Aldean notches his biggest Hot 100 hit ever, as the much-talked about “Try That in a Small Town” debuts at No. 2 following the controversy around its new music video. Plus, over on the Billboard 200 albums chart, Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) holds firm at No. 1 in its second week of release — the first of Swift’s re-recorded albums to spend its first two weeks at No. 1.

We’re also remembering the career and legacy of Tony Bennett, who died last week at age 96 after seven decades of recorded music.

