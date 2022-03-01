Britney Spears Has a Lot of Life Story to Fit in One Book: What We’re Expecting From Her Memoir

Britney Spears has lived a lot of life in her 40 years, from her tween start on The Mickey Mouse Club to her blockbuster music career to the conservatorship that controlled her professional and personal affairs for more than 13 years.

But there’s a happy ending to this story, because the pop star broke free from that conservatorship in the fall, and now she’s allegedly going to tell her side of the story as part of a reported $15 million book deal.

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are talking about what to expect from her upcoming memoir. What will be included in the book? And could there possibly be a companion album in the mix – potentially her first new project since 2016’s Glory? Listen to our podcast discussion below.

Also on the show, Olivia Rodrigo will be named Billboard‘s Woman of the Year at Wednesday’s Billboard Women in Music Awards, and we’re talking about the “drivers license” singer’s insane trajectory from pop rookie in January 2021 to Woman of the Year just over a year later. Plus, we’ve got chart news about the continuing success of the Encanto soundtrack at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and how it’s one of the longest-running No. 1s of the past five years and one of the longest-running No. 1 soundtracks of the last 30 years. But could Encanto’s reign at No. 1 be coming to an end, thanks to Kodak Black’s new album Back for Everything? And, GAYLE’s “abcdefu” reaches No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart for the first time — and the top three on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. Could the track be on course for No. 1?

