Will Beyonce Tour? Will Taylor Swift Re-Record More Albums? Looking Ahead to the 2023 Year in Pop

We’re just a few days into the new year — but it’s never too early to look ahead to the Year in Pop.

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are sharing their pop predictions and new year’s resolutions about what we know is coming and what we hope to see. Will Beyoncé tour around Renaissance — or do we have to wait until Act II‘s arrival to see her live? Will Taylor Swift release any re-recorded music ahead of the March launch of her Eras Tour? And might we see new albums or tours from Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Madonna or all of the above?

Listen to the new episode to take a peek into our pop-music crystal ball.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Beyoncé Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how both the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 charts are still very festive, with half of the top 10 albums and eight of the top 10 songs all Christmas efforts, as the charts’ latest tracking week included Dec. 23 through 25.

The Billboard Pop Shop Podcast is your one-stop shop for all things pop on Billboard‘s weekly charts. You can always count on a lively discussion about the latest pop news, fun chart stats and stories, new music, and guest interviews with music stars and folks from the world of pop. Casual pop fans and chart junkies can hear Billboard‘s executive digital director, West Coast, Katie Atkinson and Billboard’s senior director of charts Keith Caulfield every week on the podcast, which can be streamed on Billboard.com or downloaded in Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast provider. (Click here to listen to the previous edition of the show on Billboard.com.)