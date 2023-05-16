Will Beyoncé & Taylor Swift’s 3-Hour Concerts Become the Norm for Pop Tours?

Three hours or bust!

On their ambitious new tours, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are setting the bar impossibly high for treks to come, playing three-hour (or longer!) concerts that each cover more than 3 dozen songs from their respective catalogs. Rock fans have come to expect marathon concerts from the likes of Bruce Springsteen or Pearl Jam, but this is a rarity for a pop concert; by comparison, another currently touring pop superstar, Janet Jackson, is playing just under two-hour shows.

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith — with a special assist from Billboard touring director Dave Brooks — are discussing whether this could become the norm for a pop show or if Bey and Swift are just supernova outliers.

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Morgan Wallen charts a 10th straight week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with his album One Thing at a Time. How rare is that? How many albums have spent at least 10 weeks at No. 1 in the chart’s history? And how many more weeks do we think he’ll spend on top? Plus, Ed Sheeran’s – (Subtract) lands at No. 2 in its first week on the chart.

