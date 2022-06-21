Beyoncé & Drake Collide on the Dance Floor: Breaking Down the Surprise A-List Releases

Just one week ago, fans had no clue about Beyoncé‘s Renaissance or Drake‘s Honestly, Nevermind, beyond some subtle social media hints from Queen B. Now, we have a full new album from Drake and a release date (July 29) for Beyoncé, as well as the first taste of her project in lead single “Break My Soul.”

And in a further coincidence, both Drizzy and Bey have taken their sounds in a decidedly dancey direction, with Drake teaming up with some unexpected electronic artists for the project and Beyoncé reuniting with queen of bounce Big Freedia on her house-inspired new song.

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are talking all about the left-field releases from these A-list artists and what we think about their dance-floor moves.

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how BTS score their sixth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with the retrospective compilation Proof — just as the South Korean pop group announced they were going on a break to pursue solo projects. Plus, Joji charts his first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with “Glimpse of Us,” while Carrie Underwood keeps up her streak on the Billboard 200, as her latest effort, Denim & Rhinestones, marks her 10th consecutive top 10 album.

