Ariana Grande, Collaborative Queen: New Weeknd Duet Is Just Her Latest Hit Team-Up

Of Ariana Grande’s 72 Billboard Hot 100 hits, nearly half (32) are collaborations. In fact, more than half of her top 10-charting hits — 10 of 19 — are collabs.

Her latest hit team-up is The Weeknd‘s “Die for You” remix, which debuts at No. 1 on the Hot 100 this week — Grande’s fourth collab to top the chart.

All this to say, Grande is clearly a collaborative queen. On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are talking about why Ari and The Weeknd are a potent combination, why she came out of musical retirement for this remix, and what dream duets we’d love to see her tackle next.

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Karol G makes history atop the Billboard 200, scoring not only her first No. 1 album, but the first No. 1 all-Spanish-language album by a woman.

Plus, the Oscars are this Sunday! Will Rihanna become a first-time winner? Could Lady Gaga take home her second win? Will Austin Butler win best actor for playing Elvis Presley? And what are we going to be watching out for during the show?

