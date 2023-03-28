Viva Las Vegas! Adele, Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson & Maroon 5 Put All Eyes on Sin City

There’s never a dull moment in Las Vegas, but this past weekend was a particularly jam-packed one for Sin City.

Taylor Swift brought The Eras Tour to Allegiant Stadium for two nights, Adele performed the last two nights of her Weekends With Adele concerts at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum (and announced that she’ll be back in June for more), Maroon 5 opened their hits-packed Dolby Live at Park MGM residency, and Kelly Clarkson announced a string of dates around her next album Chemistry starting in late July at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater.

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are breaking down all the Vegas action — including our very own Pop Shop field trip to see T-Swift and Katie’s review of Maroon 5’s opening weekend. Listen below:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how U2 becomes just the fourth group with new top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 in every decade from the 1980s onward, how Coi Leray and Bailey Zimmerman score their first top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100, and how Swift scores an impressive seven albums in the top 40 of the Billboard 200 for the first time.

