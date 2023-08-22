If Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran Won’t Play 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Who Will?

The 2024 Super Bowl isn’t until Feb. 11, and while we don’t know who will perform at the halftime show yet, we know at least one person who won’t: Ed Sheeran.

The singer/songwriter did an interview with Andy Cohen last week and when he was asked about headlining the Super Bowl, he suggested he’d be better as a halftime guest than the main attraction. “There was a conversation a while ago — I think it was when Coldplay did it — of me going up to play ‘Thinking Out Loud,’” he recalled of the 2016 halftime show. “I think that would be the only way I’d do it, is if I was joining someone else.”

Someone else he might join would include friend and frequent collaborator Taylor Swift — but reports last week said she’s turned down the 2024 halftime show. And anyway, it would be pretty challenging for Swift to pull off that date with her international Eras Tour dates taking her to Tokyo from Feb. 7-10 and then straight to Australia for a Feb. 16 concert.

So who will follow up Rihanna’s headlining set and play Super Bowl next year? On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are checking in to see who Billboard readers are picking in our Super Bowl fan poll and to make some suggestions of our own — including a possible Trolls-fueled *NSYNC reunion.

Listen to the full show below:

Also on the podcast, we’ve got chart news on how the viral hit “Rich Men North of Richmond” by Oliver Anthony Music storms onto the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart at No. 1. The previously unknown artist — who had never been on any Billboard chart until this week — now has the most popular song in America, following wide media coverage and strong sales and streaming numbers. Plus, friend of the podcast Kylie Minogue returns to the Pop Airplay chart for the first time in nearly two decades, as “Padam Padam” debuts on the chart. What was her last single to chart on Pop Airplay, and when did it happen?

