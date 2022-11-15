2023 Grammy Nominations: Our Fast First Impressions of the Big Four

When the 2023 Grammy nominations were unveiled on Tuesday (Nov. 15), there were a lot of names we were expecting in the Big Four categories, including leading nominees Beyoncé (9), Kendrick Lamar (8), and Grammy faves Adele and Brandi Carlile (7 each).

But there were also some names we weren’t expecting – or hadn’t even seen before, especially in the best new artist field. On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast (listen below), Katie & Keith are joined by Pop Shop founder Jason Lipshutz to share our fast first impressions of the top categories: record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist.

Listen below to get our hot takes:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Drake and 21 Savage team up for the year’s biggest hip-hop debut as Her Loss starts atop the Billboard 200 and gives Drake his 12th No. 1 album. Plus, Taylor Swift stays put atop the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with “Anti Hero,” while eight songs from Her Loss start in the top 10.

The Billboard Pop Shop Podcast is your one-stop shop for all things pop on Billboard‘s weekly charts. You can always count on a lively discussion about the latest pop news, fun chart stats and stories, new music, and guest interviews with music stars and folks from the world of pop. Casual pop fans and chart junkies can hear Billboard‘s executive digital director, West Coast, Katie Atkinson and Billboard‘s senior director of charts Keith Caulfield every week on the podcast, which can be streamed on Billboard.com or downloaded in Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast provider. (Click here to listen to the previous edition of the show on Billboard.com.)