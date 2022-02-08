How Will 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Possibly Fit Dr. Dre, Snoop, Mary, Kendrick & Eminem?

While music fans seem generally thrilled about the packed lineup for this weekend’s 2022 Super Bowl halftime show — with performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem — they’ve also been left wondering: How can these five musicians possibly get a proper showcase with a shared 12-ish minutes?

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are talking all about Super Bowl Sunday and the superstar set taking place at Inglewood, Calif.’s SoFi Stadium. Listen below to hear us answer the biggest burning questions around the halftime show, including: What songs will make the cut? Will there be special guests? And will 2Pac’s hologram make a cameo appearance?

Also on the show, we run down the 2022 Oscar nominations that were just announced on Tuesday (Feb. 8) and see just how well Billboard awards editor Paul Grein did with his predictions. Plus, the Encanto soundtrack continues to rule both the Billboard 200 albums chart and the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, while Britney Spears returns to the Pop Airplay chart for the first time since 2017, thanks to a surprising mash-up of one of her classic hits with another older chart hit not by Britney.

The Billboard Pop Shop Podcast is your one-stop shop for all things pop on Billboard‘s weekly charts. You can always count on a lively discussion about the latest pop news, fun chart stats and stories, new music, and guest interviews with music stars and folks from the world of pop. Casual pop fans and chart junkies can hear Billboard‘s executive digital director, West Coast, Katie Atkinson and senior director of Billboard charts Keith Caulfield every week on the podcast, which can be streamed on Billboard.com or downloaded in Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast provider. (Click here to listen to the previous edition of the show on Billboard.com.)