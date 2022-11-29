’Tis the Season for New Holiday Hits by Lizzo, Sam Smith, Sia & More, But What’s Your Festive Favorite?

Mariah Carey has declared that “it’s time” to enjoy Christmas music, and on the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, we’re discussing 10 new pop holiday hits from 2022 to add to your party playlists.

We’ve got new songs from previous Pop Shop guests Backstreet Boys, Harry Connick Jr., Pentatonix and Meghan Trainor on the lineup, as well as Santa-approved smashes from Lizzo, Sam Smith, Alicia Keys and Sia. Phoebe Bridgers is back with her annual holiday cover for charity, Blake Shelton covers a Christmas confection by his wife Gwen Stefani, and Lindsay Lohan is channeling her Mean Girls past with a new rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock.”

But which new holiday hit is your favorite? Below, listen to the latest podcast, and also vote for your personal festive fave.

