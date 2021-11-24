2022 Grammy Nomination First Impressions: Thoughts on Olivia Rodrigo, FINNEAS & More

On Tuesday (Nov. 23), nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards were announced. In addition to the typical debate about snubs and surprises, the biggest headline has to be this year’s expansion to 10 nominees from eight in the Big Four categories.

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith offer up their first impressions of the supersize marquee nominations, discussing top nominee Jon Batiste (11 nods), Grammy favorite FINNEAS scoring a best new artist nom, and Olivia Rodrigo looking like a front-runner in multiple categories. Who will win come Jan. 31? We’ll have to wait to find out.

Listen to the full show below:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how The Weeknd’s record-breaking “Blinding Lights” single has been crowned the No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, Taylor Swift achieves her 10th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with Red (Taylor’s Version) and tops the Billboard Hot 100 with “All Too Well,” and how a certain superstar named Adele is off to a fast start with her 30 album, having already clocked the biggest week of 2021 for any album in just its first four days of release.