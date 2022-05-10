Live From Las Vegas, The 2022 Billboard Music Awards Are Almost Here!

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are this Sunday, May 15, live from Las Vegas, where Diddy will serve as the host and executive producer.

So what can you expect from the awards show? On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, we’re going through all the highlights — from leading finalist The Weeknd (17 nods) and top female finalist Doja Cat (14 nods) to more than a dozen performers announced, including Megan Thee Stallion, Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Billboard Icon Award recipient Mary J. Blige.

Hear all about it on our latest episode, and tune in to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. (Plus, learn all about Friday and Saturday’s Billboard MusicCon in Vegas here.)

Also on the show, we’re taking a closer look at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and Pat Benatar and her husband/collaborator Neil Giraldo. There’s something special about this class that hasn’t happened since the Rock Hall Class of 1989 — listen to find out.

Plus, we’ve got chart news on how Future debuts at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 albums chart with I Never Liked You and the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with “Wait For U,” and sees three more debuts in the top 10 on the Hot 100. But could Future’s reign atop the Billboard 200 be short-lived, now that Bad Bunny’s surprise new album dropped last Friday?

