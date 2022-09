Stray Kids, la nueva sensación del K-pop

From left: I.N, Hyunjin, Felix, Changbin, Lee Know, Bang Chan, Han, and Seungmin of Stray Kids photographed by Ssam Kim on July 13, 2022 at The Ruins in Seattle. Styling by Park Jung Ah and Park Yeri. Hair by Hee U and Kim Minju. Makeup by Jun Jiwon and Park Jinhyeong.

English