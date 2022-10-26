Bad Bunny y Harry Styles lideran nominaciones a los People’s Choice Awards 2022 en las categorías musicales: lista completa

Bad Bunny y Harry Styles son los principales nominados a los People’s Choice Awards 2022 en las categorías musicales, con siete y seis menciones cada uno, respectivamente.
Ambos compiten por el premio a el artista masculino de 2022, la canción de 2022, el álbum de 2022 y el video musical de 2022. (Como se ve, los premios People’s Choice usan el artículo “el” o “la” y el año en los nombres de cada una de sus 40 categorías).
Además de los cuatro apartados en los que Bad Bunny y Styles se miden cara a cara, el superastro puertorriqueño está nominado a el artista latino de 2022, la canción colaboración de 2022 y la celebridad social de 2022. Las nominaciones adicionales de Styles son para el video musical de 2022 y la estrella de cine de una película de drama de 2022 por su actuación en el filme ampliamente reseñada Don’t Worry Darling.
Luke Combs, Selena Gomez, Lizzo y Charlie Puth recibieron cuatro nominaciones cada uno. Las de Gomez incluye dos por su trabajo en la exitosa serie de televisión Only Murders in the Building. Además de las cuatro menciones de Lizzo en las categorías de música, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls está nominado a el programa de competencia de 2022.
Los premios People’s Choice Awards 2022 se trasmitirán simultáneamente por las cadenas NBC y E! el martes 6 de diciembre a las 9 p.m. desde el Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California. Live From E!: The 2022 People’s Choice Awards dará inicio a la noche con un especial en la alfombra roja a las 7 p.m.
El actor y comediante Kenan Thompson conducirá la ceremonia anual por segundo año consecutivo. Thompson está nominado a la estrella de comedia de TV por Saturday Night Live. Actualmente se encuentra en su vigésima temporada como el miembro del elenco de mayor duración en SNL. Durante dos temporadas, Thompson fue productor ejecutivo y protagonizó la serie de comedia Kenan de NBC. Thompson fue el anfitrión de la 74a edición de los Premios Emmy en 2022.
“Estoy más que emocionado de presentar los People’s Choice Awards nuevamente este año y celebrar el increíble talento y los fans que une este programa”, dijo Thompson en un comunicado. “Estoy muy agradecido de haber sido nominado. Saludos a los fanáticos y felicidades a todos los nominados. ¡¡Prepárense para la segunda ronda!!”
Thompson es representado por UTA, Michael Goldman y Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang.
La votación para los People’s Choice Awards 2022 se extiende desde hoy (26 de octubre) hasta el miércoles 9 de noviembre a las 11:59 p.m., hora del este. Los fans pueden votar en línea en VotePCA.com o en Twitter. Además, los votos emitidos el “Turbo Tuesday”, el 1 de noviembre, contarán dos veces, lo que equivale a un máximo de 50 votos por día, por categoría, por método de votación.
Métodos de votación:
Online: VotePCA.com
Twitter: Los fans pueden enviar un tuit o retuit público e incluir el hashtag de una categoría y el hastag de un nominado correspondiente.
Las reglas completas están aquí: https://votepca.com/rules
La lista completa de hashtags de categorías y nominados se puede ver en https://votepca.com/faqs
Los People’s Choice Awards y Live from E!: The 2022 People’s Choice Awards son ambos producidos por Den of Thieves con los productores ejecutivos Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager y Barb Bialkowski.
Aquí la lista completa de nominados a los People’s Choice Awards 2022.
El artista masculino de 2022
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Drake
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Luke Combs
The Weeknd
La artista femenina de 2022
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Doja Cat
Lady Gaga
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
El grupo de 2022
BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
Blackpink
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Panic! At The Disco
La canción de 2022
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“As It Was” – Harry Styles
“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé
“First Class” – Jack Harlow
“Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga
“Me porto bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U” – Future Featuring Drake & Tems
El álbum de 2022
Dawn FM – The Weeknd
Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
Harry’s House – Harry Styles
Midnights – Taylor Swift
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance – Beyoncé
Special – Lizzo
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
El artista country de 2022
Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Thomas Rhett
El artista latino de 2022
Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Shakira
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Sebastián Yatra
El artista nuevo de 2022
Chlöe
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Muni Long
Saucy Santana
Steve Lacy
El video musical de 2022
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
“As It Was” – Harry Styles
“Left and Right” (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) – Charlie Puth
“Let Somebody Go” – Coldplay X Selena Gomez
“Oh My God” – Adele
“Pink Venom” – Blackpink
“Provenza” – Karol G
“Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official” – BTS
La canción colaboración de 2022
“Left and Right” – Charlie Puth con Jung Kook
“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello con Ed Sheeran
“Do We Have a Problem?” – Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby
“Freaky Deaky” – Tyga X Doja Cat
“Hold Me Closer” – Elton John & Britney Spears
“Jimmy Cooks” – Drake Featuring 21 Savage
“Party” – Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
“Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
La gira de conciertos de 2022
BTS Permission to Dance on Stage
Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour
Ed Sheeran Tour
Harry Styles Love on Tour
Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball
Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour
La celebridad social de 2022
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Reese Witherspoon
Selena Gomez
Snoop Dogg
La película de 2022
Bullet Train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Elvis
Jurassic World Dominion
Nope
The Batman
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick
La película de comedia de 2022
Fire Island
Hustle
Hocus Pocus 2
Marry Me
Senior Year
The Adam Project
The Lost City
Ticket to Paradise
La película de acción de 2022
Black Adam
Bullet Train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Jurassic World Dominion
The Batman
The Woman King
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick
La película de drama de 2022
Nope
Death on the Nile
Don’t Worry Darling
Elvis
Halloween Ends
Luckiest Girl Alive
Scream
Where the Crawdads Sing
La estrella de cine masculina de 2022
Brad Pitt – Bullet Train
Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion
Daniel Kaluuya – Nope
Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam
Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
La estrella de cine femenina de 2022
Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile
Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me
Joey King – Bullet Train
Keke Palmer – Nope
Queen Latifah – Hustle
Viola Davis – The Woman King
La estrella de una película de drama de 2022
Austin Butler – Elvis
Daniel Kaluuya – Nope
Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling
Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile
Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Lee Curtis – Halloween Ends
Keke Palmer – Nope
Mila Kunis – Luckiest Girl Alive
La estrella de una película de comedia de 2022
Adam Sandler – Hustle
Channing Tatum – The Lost City
Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me
Julia Roberts – Ticket to Paradise
Queen Latifah – Hustle
Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
La estrella de una película de acción de 2022
Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion
Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam
Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Joey King – Bullet Train
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Zöe Kravitz – The Batman
La serie de 2022
Abbott Elementary
Better Call Saul
Grey’s Anatomy
House of the Dragon
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Saturday Night Live
Stranger Things
This Is Us
La serie de drama de 2022
Better Call Saul
Cobra Kai
Euphoria
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Ozark
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
La serie de comedia de 2022
Abbott Elementary
Black-ish
Only Murders in the Building
Never Have I Ever
Saturday Night Live
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
Young Rock
Young Sheldon
El reality show de 2022
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
Below Deck Sailing Yacht
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Kardashians
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Selling Sunset
El programa de competencia de 2022
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelorette
The Masked Singer
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
The Voice
La estrella masculina de TV de 2022
Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock
Ewan McGregor – Obi-Wan Kenobi
Ice-T – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things
Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
La estrella femenina de TV de 2022
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy
Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
La estrella de drama de TV de 2022
Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Zendaya – Euphoria
La estrella de comedia de TV de 2022
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish
El talk show matutino de 2022
Good Morning America
Live with Kelly and Ryan
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
Today with Hoda and Jenna
El talk show nocturno de 2022
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Daily Show
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
El concursante de una competencia de 2022
Charli D’Amelio – Dancing with the Stars
Bosco – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Gabby Windey – The Bachelorette
Mayyas – America’s Got Talent
Noah Thompson – American Idol
Selma Blair – Dancing with the Stars
Teyana Taylor – The Masked Singer
Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race
La estrella de un reality show de 2022
Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Garcelle Beauvais – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kandi Burruss – The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kenya Moore – The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian – The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian – The Kardashians
Kyle Richards – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino – Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
La serie digna de atracón de 2022
Bridgerton
Bel-Air
Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Inventing Anna
Severance
The Bear
The Boys
The Thing About Pam
La serie de ciencia ficción/fantasía de 2022
House of The Dragon
La Brea
Moon Knight
Obi-Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Stranger Things
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The Umbrella Academy
La estrella social de 2022
Addison Rae
Brent Rivera
Charli D’Amelio
Jay Shetty
Khaby Lame
Mikayla Jane Nogueira
Mr Beast
Noah Beck
El acto de comedia de 2022
Amy Schumer: Whore Tour
Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022
David Spade: Nothing Personal (Netflix)
Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum
Kevin Hart: Reality Check
Steve Martin & Martin Short You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today
Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix)
Whitney Cummings – Jokes (Netflix)
El artista revolucionario de 2022
Chloe Kim
LeBron James
Megan Rapinoe
Nathan Chen
Rafael Nadal
Russell Wilson
Serena Williams
Steph Curry
El podcast pop de 2022
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
Archetypes
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend
Not Skinny But Not Fat
SmartLess
Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicol