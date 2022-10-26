Bad Bunny y Harry Styles lideran nominaciones a los People’s Choice Awards 2022 en las categorías musicales: lista completa

Bad Bunny y Harry Styles son los principales nominados a los People’s Choice Awards 2022 en las categorías musicales, con siete y seis menciones cada uno, respectivamente.

Explorar Explorar Bad Bunny See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Ambos compiten por el premio a el artista masculino de 2022, la canción de 2022, el álbum de 2022 y el video musical de 2022. (Como se ve, los premios People’s Choice usan el artículo “el” o “la” y el año en los nombres de cada una de sus 40 categorías).

Además de los cuatro apartados en los que Bad Bunny y Styles se miden cara a cara, el superastro puertorriqueño está nominado a el artista latino de 2022, la canción colaboración de 2022 y la celebridad social de 2022. Las nominaciones adicionales de Styles son para el video musical de 2022 y la estrella de cine de una película de drama de 2022 por su actuación en el filme ampliamente reseñada Don’t Worry Darling.

Luke Combs, Selena Gomez, Lizzo y Charlie Puth recibieron cuatro nominaciones cada uno. Las de Gomez incluye dos por su trabajo en la exitosa serie de televisión Only Murders in the Building. Además de las cuatro menciones de Lizzo en las categorías de música, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls está nominado a el programa de competencia de 2022.

Los premios People’s Choice Awards 2022 se trasmitirán simultáneamente por las cadenas NBC y E! el martes 6 de diciembre a las 9 p.m. desde el Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California. Live From E!: The 2022 People’s Choice Awards dará inicio a la noche con un especial en la alfombra roja a las 7 p.m.

El actor y comediante Kenan Thompson conducirá la ceremonia anual por segundo año consecutivo. Thompson está nominado a la estrella de comedia de TV por Saturday Night Live. Actualmente se encuentra en su vigésima temporada como el miembro del elenco de mayor duración en SNL. Durante dos temporadas, Thompson fue productor ejecutivo y protagonizó la serie de comedia Kenan de NBC. Thompson fue el anfitrión de la 74a edición de los Premios Emmy en 2022.

“Estoy más que emocionado de presentar los People’s Choice Awards nuevamente este año y celebrar el increíble talento y los fans que une este programa”, dijo Thompson en un comunicado. “Estoy muy agradecido de haber sido nominado. Saludos a los fanáticos y felicidades a todos los nominados. ¡¡Prepárense para la segunda ronda!!”

Thompson es representado por UTA, Michael Goldman y Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang.

La votación para los People’s Choice Awards 2022 se extiende desde hoy (26 de octubre) hasta el miércoles 9 de noviembre a las 11:59 p.m., hora del este. Los fans pueden votar en línea en VotePCA.com o en Twitter. Además, los votos emitidos el “Turbo Tuesday”, el 1 de noviembre, contarán dos veces, lo que equivale a un máximo de 50 votos por día, por categoría, por método de votación.

Métodos de votación:

Online: VotePCA.com

Twitter: Los fans pueden enviar un tuit o retuit público e incluir el hashtag de una categoría y el hastag de un nominado correspondiente.

Las reglas completas están aquí: https://votepca.com/rules

La lista completa de hashtags de categorías y nominados se puede ver en https://votepca.com/faqs

Los People’s Choice Awards y Live from E!: The 2022 People’s Choice Awards son ambos producidos por Den of Thieves con los productores ejecutivos Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager y Barb Bialkowski.

Aquí la lista completa de nominados a los People’s Choice Awards 2022.

El artista masculino de 2022

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Drake

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Luke Combs

The Weeknd

La artista femenina de 2022

Beyoncé

Camila Cabello

Doja Cat

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

El grupo de 2022

BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

Blackpink

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Panic! At The Disco

La canción de 2022

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga

“Me porto bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U” – Future Featuring Drake & Tems

El álbum de 2022

Dawn FM – The Weeknd

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

Midnights – Taylor Swift

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Special – Lizzo

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

El artista country de 2022

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Thomas Rhett

El artista latino de 2022

Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Shakira

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Sebastián Yatra

El artista nuevo de 2022

Chlöe

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Muni Long

Saucy Santana

Steve Lacy

El video musical de 2022

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Left and Right” (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) – Charlie Puth

“Let Somebody Go” – Coldplay X Selena Gomez

“Oh My God” – Adele

“Pink Venom” – Blackpink

“Provenza” – Karol G

“Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official” – BTS

La canción colaboración de 2022

“Left and Right” – Charlie Puth con Jung Kook

“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello con Ed Sheeran

“Do We Have a Problem?” – Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby

“Freaky Deaky” – Tyga X Doja Cat

“Hold Me Closer” – Elton John & Britney Spears

“Jimmy Cooks” – Drake Featuring 21 Savage

“Party” – Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro

“Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

La gira de conciertos de 2022

BTS Permission to Dance on Stage

Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour

Ed Sheeran Tour

Harry Styles Love on Tour

Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball

Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour

La celebridad social de 2022

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Reese Witherspoon

Selena Gomez

Snoop Dogg

La película de 2022

Bullet Train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Elvis

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

The Batman

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick

La película de comedia de 2022

Fire Island

Hustle

Hocus Pocus 2

Marry Me

Senior Year

The Adam Project

The Lost City

Ticket to Paradise

La película de acción de 2022

Black Adam

Bullet Train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Jurassic World Dominion

The Batman

The Woman King

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick

La película de drama de 2022

Nope

Death on the Nile

Don’t Worry Darling

Elvis

Halloween Ends

Luckiest Girl Alive

Scream

Where the Crawdads Sing

La estrella de cine masculina de 2022

Brad Pitt – Bullet Train

Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion

Daniel Kaluuya – Nope

Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam

Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

La estrella de cine femenina de 2022

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile

Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me

Joey King – Bullet Train

Keke Palmer – Nope

Queen Latifah – Hustle

Viola Davis – The Woman King

La estrella de una película de drama de 2022

Austin Butler – Elvis

Daniel Kaluuya – Nope

Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling

Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Lee Curtis – Halloween Ends

Keke Palmer – Nope

Mila Kunis – Luckiest Girl Alive

La estrella de una película de comedia de 2022

Adam Sandler – Hustle

Channing Tatum – The Lost City

Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me

Julia Roberts – Ticket to Paradise

Queen Latifah – Hustle

Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

La estrella de una película de acción de 2022

Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion

Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Joey King – Bullet Train

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Zöe Kravitz – The Batman

La serie de 2022

Abbott Elementary

Better Call Saul

Grey’s Anatomy

House of the Dragon

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Saturday Night Live

Stranger Things

This Is Us

La serie de drama de 2022

Better Call Saul

Cobra Kai

Euphoria

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Ozark

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

La serie de comedia de 2022

Abbott Elementary

Black-ish

Only Murders in the Building

Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

El reality show de 2022

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Selling Sunset

El programa de competencia de 2022

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelorette

The Masked Singer

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

The Voice

La estrella masculina de TV de 2022

Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock

Ewan McGregor – Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ice-T – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things

Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

La estrella femenina de TV de 2022

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy

Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

La estrella de drama de TV de 2022

Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria

La estrella de comedia de TV de 2022

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish

El talk show matutino de 2022

Good Morning America

Live with Kelly and Ryan

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

Today with Hoda and Jenna

El talk show nocturno de 2022

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

El concursante de una competencia de 2022

Charli D’Amelio – Dancing with the Stars

Bosco – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Gabby Windey – The Bachelorette

Mayyas – America’s Got Talent

Noah Thompson – American Idol

Selma Blair – Dancing with the Stars

Teyana Taylor – The Masked Singer

Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race

La estrella de un reality show de 2022

Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kenya Moore – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian – The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian – The Kardashians

Kyle Richards – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino – Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

La serie digna de atracón de 2022

Bridgerton

Bel-Air

Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Inventing Anna

Severance

The Bear

The Boys

The Thing About Pam

La serie de ciencia ficción/fantasía de 2022

House of The Dragon

La Brea

Moon Knight

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Stranger Things

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Umbrella Academy

La estrella social de 2022

Addison Rae

Brent Rivera

Charli D’Amelio

Jay Shetty

Khaby Lame

Mikayla Jane Nogueira

Mr Beast

Noah Beck

El acto de comedia de 2022

Amy Schumer: Whore Tour

Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022

David Spade: Nothing Personal (Netflix)

Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum

Kevin Hart: Reality Check

Steve Martin & Martin Short You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today

Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix)

Whitney Cummings – Jokes (Netflix)

El artista revolucionario de 2022

Chloe Kim

LeBron James

Megan Rapinoe

Nathan Chen

Rafael Nadal

Russell Wilson

Serena Williams

Steph Curry



El podcast pop de 2022

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Archetypes

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

Not Skinny But Not Fat

SmartLess

Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicol