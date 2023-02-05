×
Grammys 2023: Las mejores fotos de la alfombra roja

No te pierdas los looks de Anitta, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles y más.

Por 
Jenny Regan, Katie Atkinson
Anitta
Anitta asiste a la 65ta entrega anual de los premios Grammy el domingo 5 de febrero de 2023 en Los Ángeles. Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy

Los Premios Grammy 2023 llegaron y las más grandes estrellas de la música se vistieron para la ocasión y recorrieron la alfombra roja.

Desde los nominados latinos Anitta y Bad Bunny, hasta Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Harry Styles y Lizzo, docenas de artistas desfilaron el domingo (5 de febrero) frente a la Crypto.com Arena en Los Ángeles en sus mejores atuendos.

Algunos fueron intrépidos y coloridos, otros más clásicos y elegantes, y unos cuantos más deportivos. Aquí una galería con los looks más llamativos de este año.

Lizzo

lizzo
Amy Sussman/GI

Harry Styles

Harry Styles
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Doja Cat

Doja Cat
Michael Buckner for Variety

Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki & Gottmik

Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik
Lester Cohen/GI for The Recording Academy

Shania Twain

Shania Twain
Lester Cohen/GI for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo
Amy Sussman/GI

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Michael Buckner for Variety

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini
Matt Winkelmeyer/GI for The Recording Academy

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy

Sheryl Crow & Bonnie Raitt

Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt
Lester Cohen/GI for The Recording Academy

Hitkidd

Hitkidd
Amy Sussman/GI

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha
Michael Buckner for Variety

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile
Michael Buckner for Variety

Robert Trujillo

Robert Trujillo
Michael Buckner for Variety

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox
Michael Buckner for Variety

Anitta

Anitta
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello
Amy Sussman/GI

Ingrid Andress

Ingrid Andress
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Benny Blanco

Benny Blanco
Michael Buckner for Variety

Marco Antonio Solís

Marco Antonio Solís
Michael Buckner for Variety

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson
Lester Cohen/GI for The Recording Academy

Angela V. Benson

Angela V. Benson
Michael Buckner for Variety

Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow
Michael Buckner for Variety

Shaggy

Shaggy
Michael Buckner for Variety

Maren Morris

Maren Morris
Lester Cohen/GI for The Recording Academy

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna
Matt Winkelmeyer/GI for The Recording Academy

Hillary Scott

Hillary Scott
Amy Sussman/GI

Amber Rose

Amber Rose
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy

IDLES

IDLES
Amy Sussman/GI

Miguel

Miguel
Matt Winkelmeyer/GI for The Recording Academy

Brothers Osborne

Brothers Osborne
ROBYN BECK/AFP via GI

Charli D’Amelio

Charli D'Amelio
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy

Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow
Matt Winkelmeyer/GI for The Recording Academy

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams
Lester Cohen/GI for The Recording Academy

Ella Mai

Ella Mai
Amy Sussman/GI

DJ Khaled, Asahd Khaled, Nicole Tuck & Aalam Khaled

DJ Khaled, Asahd Khaled, Nicole Tuck, Aalam Khaled
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy

Anderson .Paak

Anderson .Paak
Lester Cohen/GI for The Recording Academy

Nicole Hocking & Luke Combs

Nicole Hocking Luke Combs
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum
Neilson Barnard/GI for The Recording Academy

Dwayne Johnson & Busta Rhymes

Dwayne Johnson Busta Rhymes
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy

Pentatonix

Pentatonix
Michael Buckner for Variety

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy

H.E.R.

H.E.R.
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy

Cardi B

Cardi B
Matt Winkelmeyer/GI for The Recording Academy

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah
Amy Sussman/GI

Pusha T

Pusha T
Lester Cohen/GI for The Recording Academy

Fat Joe

fat joe
Amy Sussman/GI

Harper Grohl, Dave Grohl, Violet Grohl, Ophelia Grohl & Jordyn Grohl

Harper Grohl, Dave Grohl, Violet Grohl, Ophelia Grohl, Jordyn Grohl
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah
Lester Cohen/GI for The Recording Academy

Beck

Beck
Lester Cohen/GI for The Recording Academy

Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher
Amy Sussman/GI

Black Thought, Kirk Franklin & Posdnuos

Black Thought, Kirk Franklin, Posdnuos
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy

Maneskin

Maneskin
Lester Cohen/GI for The Recording Academy

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert
Lester Cohen/GI for The Recording Academy

Questlove

Questlove
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
