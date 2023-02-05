Grammys 2023: Las mejores fotos de la alfombra roja

Los Premios Grammy 2023 llegaron y las más grandes estrellas de la música se vistieron para la ocasión y recorrieron la alfombra roja.
Desde los nominados latinos Anitta y Bad Bunny, hasta Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Harry Styles y Lizzo, docenas de artistas desfilaron el domingo (5 de febrero) frente a la Crypto.com Arena en Los Ángeles en sus mejores atuendos.
Algunos fueron intrépidos y coloridos, otros más clásicos y elegantes, y unos cuantos más deportivos. Aquí una galería con los looks más llamativos de este año.
Lizzo
Harry Styles
Doja Cat
Michael Buckner for Variety
Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki & Gottmik
Lester Cohen/GI for The Recording Academy
Shania Twain
Lester Cohen/GI for The Recording Academy
Kacey Musgraves
Olivia Rodrigo
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Michael Buckner for Variety
Kelsea Ballerini
Matt Winkelmeyer/GI for The Recording Academy
Taylor Swift
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy
Sheryl Crow & Bonnie Raitt
Lester Cohen/GI for The Recording Academy
Hitkidd
Bebe Rexha
Michael Buckner for Variety
Brandi Carlile
Michael Buckner for Variety
Robert Trujillo
Michael Buckner for Variety
Laverne Cox
Michael Buckner for Variety
Anitta
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy
Miranda Lambert
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy
Camila Cabello
Ingrid Andress
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Benny Blanco
Michael Buckner for Variety
Marco Antonio Solís
Michael Buckner for Variety
Rita Wilson
Lester Cohen/GI for The Recording Academy
Angela V. Benson
Michael Buckner for Variety
Randy Rainbow
Michael Buckner for Variety
Shaggy
Michael Buckner for Variety
Maren Morris
Lester Cohen/GI for The Recording Academy
Blac Chyna
Matt Winkelmeyer/GI for The Recording Academy
Hillary Scott
Amber Rose
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy
IDLES
Miguel
Matt Winkelmeyer/GI for The Recording Academy
Brothers Osborne
Charli D’Amelio
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy
Jack Harlow
Matt Winkelmeyer/GI for The Recording Academy
Pharrell Williams
Lester Cohen/GI for The Recording Academy
Ella Mai
DJ Khaled, Asahd Khaled, Nicole Tuck & Aalam Khaled
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy
Anderson .Paak
Lester Cohen/GI for The Recording Academy
Nicole Hocking & Luke Combs
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy
Heidi Klum
Neilson Barnard/GI for The Recording Academy
Dwayne Johnson & Busta Rhymes
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy
Pentatonix
Michael Buckner for Variety
Paris Hilton
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy
H.E.R.
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy
Cardi B
Matt Winkelmeyer/GI for The Recording Academy
Mary J. Blige
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy
Trevor Noah
Pusha T
Lester Cohen/GI for The Recording Academy
Fat Joe
Harper Grohl, Dave Grohl, Violet Grohl, Ophelia Grohl & Jordyn Grohl
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy
Queen Latifah
Lester Cohen/GI for The Recording Academy
Beck
Lester Cohen/GI for The Recording Academy
Fran Drescher
Black Thought, Kirk Franklin & Posdnuos
Kevin Mazur/GI for The Recording Academy
Maneskin
Lester Cohen/GI for The Recording Academy
Lil Uzi Vert
Lester Cohen/GI for The Recording Academy
Questlove