American Music Awards 2022: Lista completa de ganadores

Taylor Swift fue la estrella de los American Music Awards 2022 el domingo (20 de noviembre) por la noche al llevarse un total de seis premios, incluyendo artista del año.

El más nominado de la noche, Bad Bunny, obtuvo dos premios de ocho nominaciones, y Beyoncé, Harry Styles, BTS, Morgan Wallen, Kendrick Lamar, Wizkid y Tems también se llevaron un par de galardones.

Aquí la lista completa de ganadores:

Artista del año

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift — GANADORA

The Weeknd

Artista nuevo del año

Dove Cameron — GANADORA

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Colaboración del año

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz y el elenco de Encanto, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John y Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” — GANADORES

Future con Drake y Tems, “Wait For U”

Lil Nas X con Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

The Kid LAROI y Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Artista favorito en gira

Bad Bunny

Coldplay — GANADOR

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Video musical favorito

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny con Chencho Corleone, “Me porto bonito”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lil Nas X con Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” — GANADOR

Artista pop masculino favorito

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles — GANADOR

The Weeknd

Artista pop femenina favorita

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift — GANADORA

Dúo o grupo pop favorito

BTS — GANADOR

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Álbum pop favorito

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un verano sin ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Harry Styles, Harry’s House

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) — GANADOR

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Canción pop favorita

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz y e elenco de Encanto, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles, “As It Was” — GANADORA

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI y Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Artista country masculino favorito

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen — GANADOR

Walker Hayes

Artista country femenina favorita

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift — GANADORA

Dúo o grupo country favorito

Dan + Shay — GANADOR

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Álbum country favorito

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones

Luke Combs, Growin’ Up

Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) — GANADOR

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Canción country favorita

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch con MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Jordan Davis con Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You” — GANADORA

Artista masculino de hip hop favorito

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar — GANADOR

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Artista femenina de hip hop favorita

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj — GANADORA

Álbum de hip hop favorito

Future, I Never Liked You

Gunna, DS4EVER

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — GANADOR

Lil Durk, 7220

Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0

Canción de hip hop favorita

Future con Drake & Tems, “Wait For U” — GANADORA

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”

Latto, “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X con Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Artista masculino de R&B favorito

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown — GANADOR

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Artista femenina de R&B favorita

Beyoncé — GANADORA

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Álbum de R&B favorito

Beyoncé, Renaissance — GANADOR

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars y Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Canción de R&B favorita

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”

Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars y Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”

SZA, “I Hate U”

Wizkid con Tems, “Essence” — GANADORA

Artista latino masculino favorito

Bad Bunny — GANADOR

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Artista femenina latina favorita

Anitta — GANADORA

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Dúo o grupo latino favorito

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabón Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza y Su Esencia — GANADOR

Álbum latino favorito

Bad Bunny, Un verano sin ti — GANADOR

Farruko, La 167

J Balvin, José

Rauw Alejandro, Vice versa

Rosalía, Motomami

Canción latina favorita

Bad Bunny con Chencho Corleone, “Me porto bonito”

Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”

Karol G, “Provenza”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de ti”

Sebastián Yatra, “Dos oruguitas” — GANADORA

Artista de rock favorito

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly — GANADOR

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Canción de rock favorita

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”

Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

Måneskin, “Beggin’” — GANADORA

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Álbum de rock favorito

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Ghost, Impera — GANADOR

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love

Artista inspirador favorito

Anne Wilson

for King & Country —GANADOR

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Artista góspel favorito

CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann — GANADORA

Artista dance/electrónico favorito

Diplo

Marshmello — GANADOR

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

Banda sonora favorita

ELVIS — GANADORA

Encanto

Sing 2

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

Artista de afrobeats favorito

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid — GANADOR

Artista de K-pop favorito

Blackpink

BTS — GANADORES

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice