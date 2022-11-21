×
American Music Awards 2022: Lista completa de ganadores

Taylor Swift hace aparición sorpresa y gana seis premios, incluyendo artista del año; Bad Bunny gana dos.

taylor swift
Taylor Swift recibe el premio al álbum pop favorito por "Red (Taylor's Version)" durante los American Music Awards, el 20 de noviembre de 2022 en el Teatro Microsoft en Los Ángeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/GI for dcp
Taylor Swift fue la estrella de los American Music Awards 2022 el domingo (20 de noviembre) por la noche al llevarse un total de seis premios, incluyendo artista del año. 

El más nominado de la noche, Bad Bunny, obtuvo dos premios de ocho nominaciones, y Beyoncé, Harry Styles, BTS, Morgan Wallen, Kendrick Lamar, Wizkid y Tems también se llevaron un par de galardones. 

Aquí la lista completa de ganadores:  

Artista del año 

Adele 

Bad Bunny 

Beyoncé 

Drake 

Harry Styles 

Taylor Swift — GANADORA 

The Weeknd 

Artista nuevo del año  

Dove Cameron — GANADORA 

Gayle 

Latto 

Måneskin 

Steve Lacy 

Colaboración del año  

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz y el elenco de Encanto, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” 

Elton John y Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” — GANADORES 

Future con Drake y Tems, “Wait For U” 

Lil Nas X con Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby” 

The Kid LAROI y Justin Bieber, “Stay” 

Artista favorito en gira 

Bad Bunny 

Coldplay — GANADOR 

Ed Sheeran 

Elton John 

The Rolling Stones 

Video musical favorito 

Adele, “Easy on Me” 

Bad Bunny con Chencho Corleone, “Me porto bonito” 

Harry Styles, “As It Was” 

Lil Nas X con Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby” 

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” — GANADOR 

Artista pop masculino favorito 

Bad Bunny 

Drake 

Ed Sheeran 

Harry Styles — GANADOR 

The Weeknd 

Artista pop femenina favorita  

Adele 

Beyoncé 

Doja Cat 

Lizzo 

Taylor Swift — GANADORA 

Dúo o grupo pop favorito 

BTS — GANADOR

Coldplay 

Imagine Dragons 

Måneskin 

OneRepublic 

Álbum pop favorito  

Adele, 30 

Bad Bunny, Un verano sin ti 

Beyoncé, Renaissance 

Harry Styles, Harry’s House 

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) — GANADOR 

The Weeknd, Dawn FM 

Canción pop favorita 

Adele, “Easy on Me” 

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz y e elenco de Encanto, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” 

Harry Styles, “As It Was” — GANADORA 

Lizzo, “About Damn Time” 

The Kid LAROI y Justin Bieber, “Stay” 

Artista country masculino favorito 

Chris Stapleton 

Cody Johnson 

Luke Combs 

Morgan Wallen — GANADOR 

Walker Hayes 

Artista country femenina favorita 

Carrie Underwood 

Lainey Wilson 

Maren Morris 

Miranda Lambert 

Taylor Swift — GANADORA 

Dúo o grupo country favorito 

Dan + Shay — GANADOR 

Lady A 

Old Dominion 

Parmalee 

Zac Brown Band 

Álbum country favorito 

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones 

Luke Combs, Growin’ Up 

Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album 

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) — GANADOR 

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album 

Canción country favorita 

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave” 

Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t” 

Dustin Lynch con MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You” 

Jordan Davis con Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt” 

Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You” — GANADORA 

Artista masculino de hip hop favorito 

Drake 

Future 

Kendrick Lamar — GANADOR 

Lil Baby 

Lil Durk 

Artista femenina de hip hop favorita 

Cardi B 

GloRilla 

Latto 

Megan Thee Stallion 

Nicki Minaj — GANADORA 

Álbum de hip hop favorito 

Future, I Never Liked You 

Gunna, DS4EVER 

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — GANADOR 

Lil Durk, 7220 

Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0 

Canción de hip hop favorita 

Future con Drake & Tems, “Wait For U” — GANADORA 

Jack Harlow, “First Class” 

Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin” 

Latto, “Big Energy” 

Lil Nas X con Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby” 

Artista masculino de R&B favorito 

Brent Faiyaz 

Chris Brown — GANADOR 

Givēon 

Lucky Daye 

The Weeknd 

Artista femenina de R&B favorita 

Beyoncé — GANADORA 

Doja Cat 

Muni Long 

Summer Walker 

SZA 

Álbum de R&B favorito 

Beyoncé, Renaissance — GANADOR 

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind 

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars y Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic 

Summer Walker, Still Over It 

The Weeknd, Dawn FM 

Canción de R&B favorita 

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul” 

Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs” 

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars y Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window” 

SZA, “I Hate U” 

Wizkid con Tems, “Essence” — GANADORA 

Artista latino masculino favorito 

Bad Bunny — GANADOR 

Farruko 

J Balvin 

Jhayco 

Rauw Alejandro 

Artista femenina latina favorita 

Anitta — GANADORA 

Becky G 

Kali Uchis 

Karol G 

Rosalía 

Dúo o grupo latino favorito 

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga 

Calibre 50 

Eslabón Armado 

Grupo Firme 

Yahritza y Su Esencia — GANADOR 

Álbum latino favorito  

Bad Bunny, Un verano sin ti — GANADOR 

Farruko, La 167 

J Balvin, José 

Rauw Alejandro, Vice versa 

Rosalía, Motomami 

Canción latina favorita  

Bad Bunny con Chencho Corleone, “Me porto bonito” 

Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII” 

Karol G, “Provenza” 

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de ti” 

Sebastián Yatra, “Dos oruguitas” — GANADORA 

Artista de rock favorito 

Imagine Dragons 

Machine Gun Kelly — GANADOR 

Måneskin 

Red Hot Chili Peppers 

The Lumineers 

Canción de rock favorita 

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young” 

Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy” 

Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” 

Måneskin, “Beggin’” — GANADORA 

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer” 

Álbum de rock favorito 

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres 

Ghost, Impera — GANADOR 

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1 

Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout 

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love 

Artista inspirador favorito 

Anne Wilson 

for King & Country —GANADOR 

Katy Nichole 

Matthew West 

Phil Wickham 

Artista góspel favorito 

CeCe Winans 

DOE 

E. Dewey Smith 

Maverick City Music 

Tamela Mann — GANADORA 

Artista dance/electrónico favorito 

Diplo 

Marshmello — GANADOR 

Swedish House Mafia 

The Chainsmokers 

Tiësto 

Banda sonora favorita 

ELVIS — GANADORA 

Encanto 

Sing 2 

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4

Top Gun: Maverick 

Artista de afrobeats favorito 

Burna Boy 

CKay 

Fireboy DML 

Tems 

Wizkid — GANADOR 

Artista de K-pop favorito 

Blackpink 

BTS — GANADORES 

Seventeen 

Tomorrow X Together 

Twice 

