American Music Awards 2022: Lista completa de ganadores

Taylor Swift fue la estrella de los American Music Awards 2022 el domingo (20 de noviembre) por la noche al llevarse un total de seis premios, incluyendo artista del año.
El más nominado de la noche, Bad Bunny, obtuvo dos premios de ocho nominaciones, y Beyoncé, Harry Styles, BTS, Morgan Wallen, Kendrick Lamar, Wizkid y Tems también se llevaron un par de galardones.
Aquí la lista completa de ganadores:
Artista del año
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift — GANADORA
The Weeknd
Artista nuevo del año
Dove Cameron — GANADORA
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
Colaboración del año
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz y el elenco de Encanto, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Elton John y Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” — GANADORES
Future con Drake y Tems, “Wait For U”
Lil Nas X con Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
The Kid LAROI y Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Artista favorito en gira
Bad Bunny
Coldplay — GANADOR
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
Video musical favorito
Adele, “Easy on Me”
Bad Bunny con Chencho Corleone, “Me porto bonito”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Lil Nas X con Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” — GANADOR
Artista pop masculino favorito
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles — GANADOR
The Weeknd
Artista pop femenina favorita
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift — GANADORA
Dúo o grupo pop favorito
BTS — GANADOR
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Álbum pop favorito
Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un verano sin ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Harry Styles, Harry’s House
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) — GANADOR
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Canción pop favorita
Adele, “Easy on Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz y e elenco de Encanto, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Harry Styles, “As It Was” — GANADORA
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
The Kid LAROI y Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Artista country masculino favorito
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen — GANADOR
Walker Hayes
Artista country femenina favorita
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift — GANADORA
Dúo o grupo country favorito
Dan + Shay — GANADOR
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
Álbum country favorito
Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) — GANADOR
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Canción country favorita
Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch con MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Jordan Davis con Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You” — GANADORA
Artista masculino de hip hop favorito
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar — GANADOR
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
Artista femenina de hip hop favorita
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj — GANADORA
Álbum de hip hop favorito
Future, I Never Liked You
Gunna, DS4EVER
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — GANADOR
Lil Durk, 7220
Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0
Canción de hip hop favorita
Future con Drake & Tems, “Wait For U” — GANADORA
Jack Harlow, “First Class”
Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”
Latto, “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X con Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Artista masculino de R&B favorito
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown — GANADOR
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Artista femenina de R&B favorita
Beyoncé — GANADORA
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Álbum de R&B favorito
Beyoncé, Renaissance — GANADOR
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars y Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Canción de R&B favorita
Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”
Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars y Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”
SZA, “I Hate U”
Wizkid con Tems, “Essence” — GANADORA
Artista latino masculino favorito
Bad Bunny — GANADOR
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
Artista femenina latina favorita
Anitta — GANADORA
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Dúo o grupo latino favorito
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabón Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza y Su Esencia — GANADOR
Álbum latino favorito
Bad Bunny, Un verano sin ti — GANADOR
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, José
Rauw Alejandro, Vice versa
Rosalía, Motomami
Canción latina favorita
Bad Bunny con Chencho Corleone, “Me porto bonito”
Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”
Karol G, “Provenza”
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de ti”
Sebastián Yatra, “Dos oruguitas” — GANADORA
Artista de rock favorito
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly — GANADOR
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
Canción de rock favorita
Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”
Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
Måneskin, “Beggin’” — GANADORA
Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”
Álbum de rock favorito
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Ghost, Impera — GANADOR
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love
Artista inspirador favorito
Anne Wilson
for King & Country —GANADOR
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
Artista góspel favorito
CeCe Winans
DOE
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann — GANADORA
Artista dance/electrónico favorito
Diplo
Marshmello — GANADOR
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
Banda sonora favorita
ELVIS — GANADORA
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick
Artista de afrobeats favorito
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid — GANADOR
Artista de K-pop favorito
Blackpink
BTS — GANADORES
Seventeen
Tomorrow X Together
Twice