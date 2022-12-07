Taylor Swift, BTS y Lizzo entre principales ganadores de People’s Choice Awards 2022: Lista completa

Taylor Swift, BTS, Lizzo, Selena Gomez y la actriz Elizabeth Olsen obtuvieron múltiples premios cada uno en los People’s Choice Awards 2022, que se entregaron el martes (6 de diciembre) en el Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California. Kenan Thompson condujo el espectáculo, transmitido por NBC y E!

Swift ganó tres premios: artista femenina del año, video musical del año (“Anti-Hero”) y álbum de 2022 (Midnights, que ha encabezado el Billboard 200 en cinco de sus primeras seis semanas).

BTS ganó dos premios: grupo de 2022 y gira de conciertos de 2022. Además, el integrante de BTS Jung Kook ganó colaboración de 2022 por su participación en “Left and Right” de Charlie Puth. El audaz dueto alcanzó el No. 22 en la lista Billboard Hot 100 al debutar en julio.

Lizzo ganó canción de 2022 por “About Damn Time”, así como un premio honorífico previamente anunciado, el People’s Champion. “About Damn Time”, que encabezó el Hot 100 dos semanas en julio y agosto, está actualmente nominada al Grammy a la canción y grabación del año.

Gomez ganó estrella de TV de comedia de 2022 por su papel en la serie Only Murders in the Building, y celebridad social de 2022.

Olsen, estrella de Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, recibió los premios a la estrella femenina de cine de 2022 y estrella de cine de acción de 2022.

Stranger Things también recibió dos galardones. Fue nombrada serie de TV de 2022 y también serie de ciencia ficción de 2022. Pese a ganar el máximo premio People’s Choice para cine, película de 2022, Doctor Strange, extrañamente, no ganó película de acción de 2022; ese premio fue para Top Gun: Maverick.

Hubo algunas sorpresas en las categorías de música. Becky G superó a Bad Bunny como artista latino de 2022. Y Carrie Underwood venció tanto a Luke Combs como a Morgan Wallen como arista country del año. (Esto quizás no debería ser una sorpresa, dada la enorme popularidad de Underwood).

The Kelly Clarkson Show ganó como mejor talk show matutino de 2022, para sorpresa de nadie.

Shania Twain recibió un premio especial, el Music Icon, y también interpretó un popurrí de sus grandes éxitos, así como su nuevo sencillo “Waking Up Dreaming”.

Lauren Spencer-Smith, que estaba nominada a mejor artista nuevo de 2022 pero perdió ante Latto, interpretó su éxito “Fingers Crossed”.

Ryan Reynolds recibió el tercer premio especial previamente anunciado, el People’s Icon.

Aquí una lista con todos los nominados y ganadores de los People’s Choice Awards 2022.

Artista masculino de 2022

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Drake

GANADOR: Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Luke Combs

The Weeknd

Artista femenina de 2022

Beyoncé

Camila Cabello

Doja Cat

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

GANADORA: Taylor Swift

The group of 2022

GANADOR: BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

Blackpink

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Panic! At The Disco

Canción de 2022

GANADORA: “About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga

“Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny y Chencho Corleone

“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U” – Future Featuring Drake y Tems

Álbum de 2022

Dawn FM – The Weeknd

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

GANADOR: Midnights – Taylor Swift

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Special – Lizzo

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Artista country de 2022

GANADORA: Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Thomas Rhett

Artista latino de 2022

Anitta

Bad Bunny

GANADORA: Becky G

Shakira

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Sebastián Yatra

Artista nuevo de 2022

Chlöe

Dove Cameron

Gayle

GANADORA: Latto

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Muni Long

Saucy Santana

Steve Lacy

Video musical de 2022

GANADOR: “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Left and Right” (con Jung Kook of BTS) – Charlie Puth

“Let Somebody Go” – Coldplay X Selena Gomez

“Oh My God” – Adele

“Pink Venom” – Blackpink

“Provenza” – Karol G

“Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official” – BTS

Colaboración de 2022

GANADOR: “Left and Right” – Charlie Puth con Jung Kook

“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello con Ed Sheeran

“Do We Have a Problem?” – Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby

“Freaky Deaky” – Tyga X Doja Cat

“Hold Me Closer” – Elton John y Britney Spears

“Jimmy Cooks” – Drake y 21 Savage

“Party” – Bad Bunny y Rauw Alejandro

“Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion y Dua Lipa

Gira de conciertos de 2022

GANADOR: BTS Permission to Dance on Stage

Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour

Ed Sheeran Tour

Harry Styles Love on Tour

Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball

Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour

Celebridad social de 2022

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Reese Witherspoon

GANADORA: Selena Gomez

Snoop Dogg

Película de 2022

Bullet Train

GANADORA: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Elvis

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

The Batman

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick

Película de comedia de 2022

Fire Island

Hustle

Hocus Pocus 2

Marry Me

Senior Year

GANADORA: The Adam Project

The Lost City

Ticket to Paradise

Película de acción de 2022

Black Adam

Bullet Train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Jurassic World Dominion

The Batman

The Woman King

Thor: Love and Thunder

GANADORA: Top Gun: Maverick

Película de drama de 2022

Nope

Death on the Nile

GANADORA: Don’t Worry Darling

Elvis

Halloween Ends

Luckiest Girl Alive

Scream

Where the Crawdads Sing

Estrella de cine masculina de 2022

Brad Pitt – Bullet Train

GANADOR: Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion

Daniel Kaluuya – Nope

Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam

Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Estrella de cine femenina de 2022

GANADORA: Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile

Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me

Joey King – Bullet Train

Keke Palmer – Nope

Queen Latifah – Hustle

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Estrella de cine de drama de 2022

GANADOR: Austin Butler – Elvis

Daniel Kaluuya – Nope

Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling

Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Lee Curtis – Halloween Ends

Keke Palmer – Nope

Mila Kunis – Luckiest Girl Alive

Estrella de cine de comedia de 2022

GANADOR: Adam Sandler – Hustle

Channing Tatum – The Lost City

Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me

Julia Roberts – Ticket to Paradise

Queen Latifah – Hustle

Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Estrella de cine de acción de 2022

Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion

Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam

GANADORA: Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Joey King – Bullet Train

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Zöe Kravitz – The Batman

Serie de TV de 2022

Abbott Elementary

Better Call Saul

Grey’s Anatomy

House of the Dragon

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Saturday Night Live

GANADORA: Stranger Things

This Is Us

Serie de drama de 2022

Better Call Saul

Cobra Kai

Euphoria

GANADOR: Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Ozark

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

Serie de comedia de 2022

Abbott Elementary

Black-ish

Only Murders in the Building

GANADORA: Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

Reality show de 2022

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

GANADOR: The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Selling Sunset

Programa de competencia de 2022

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelorette

The Masked Singer

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

GANADOR: The Voice

Estrella masculina de TV de 2022

Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock

Ewan McGregor – Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ice-T – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jason Bateman – Ozark

GANADOR: Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things

Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Estrella femenina de TV de 2022

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

GANADORA: Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy

Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Estrella de drama de TV de 2022

Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

GANADORA: Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria

Estrella de comedia de TV de 2022

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

GANADORA: Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish

Talk show matutino de 2022

Good Morning America

Live with Kelly and Ryan

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

GANADOR: The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

Today with Hoda and Jenna

Talk show nocturno de 2022

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

GANADOR: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Concursante de competencia de 2022

Charli D’Amelio – Dancing with the Stars

Bosco – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Gabby Windey – The Bachelorette

Mayyas – America’s Got Talent

Noah Thompson – American Idol

GANADORA: Selma Blair – Dancing with the Stars

Teyana Taylor – The Masked Singer

Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Estrella de reality de 2022

Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kenya Moore – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

GANADORA: Khloé Kardashian – The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian – The Kardashians

Kyle Richards – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino – Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Serie digna de atracón de 2022

Bridgerton

Bel-Air

GANADORA: Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Inventing Anna

Severance

The Bear

The Boys

The Thing About Pam

Serie de ciencia ficción/fantasía de 2022

House of The Dragon

La Brea

Moon Knight

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

GANADORA: Stranger Things

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Umbrella Academy

Estrella social de 2022

Addison Rae

Brent Rivera

Charli D’Amelio

Jay Shetty

Khaby Lame

Mikayla Jane Nogueira

GANADOR: MrBeast

Noah Beck

Show de comedia de 2022

Amy Schumer: Whore Tour

Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022

David Spade: Nothing Personal (Netflix)

Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum

GANADOR: Kevin Hart: Reality Check

Steve Martin & Martin Short You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today

Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix)

Whitney Cummings – Jokes (Netflix)

Game changer de 2022

Chloe Kim

LeBron James

Megan Rapinoe

Nathan Chen

Rafael Nadal

Russell Wilson

GANADORA: Serena Williams

Steph Curry

Podcast pop de 2022

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

GANADOR: Archetypes: Meghan Markle

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

Not Skinny But Not Fat

SmartLess

Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicol