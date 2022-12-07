×
Taylor Swift, BTS y Lizzo entre principales ganadores de People’s Choice Awards 2022: Lista completa

Becky G supera a Bad Bunny como artista latino favorito, Selena Gomez recibe dos premios.

Taylor SwiftBTSLizzoSelena Gomez y la actriz Elizabeth Olsen obtuvieron múltiples premios cada uno en los People’s Choice Awards 2022, que se entregaron el martes (6 de diciembre) en el Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California. Kenan Thompson condujo el espectáculo, transmitido por NBC y E! 

Swift ganó tres premios: artista femenina del año, video musical del año (“Anti-Hero”) y álbum de 2022 (Midnights, que ha encabezado el Billboard 200 en cinco de sus primeras seis semanas). 

BTS ganó dos premios: grupo de 2022 y gira de conciertos de 2022. Además, el integrante de BTS Jung Kook ganó colaboración de 2022 por su participación en “Left and Right” de Charlie Puth. El audaz dueto alcanzó el No. 22 en la lista Billboard Hot 100 al debutar en julio. 

Lizzo ganó canción de 2022 por “About Damn Time”, así como un premio honorífico previamente anunciado, el People’s Champion. “About Damn Time”, que encabezó el Hot 100 dos semanas en julio y agosto, está actualmente nominada al Grammy a la canción y grabación del año. 

Gomez ganó estrella de TV de comedia de 2022 por su papel en la serie Only Murders in the Building, y celebridad social de 2022. 

Olsen, estrella de Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, recibió los premios a la estrella femenina de cine de 2022 y estrella de cine de acción de 2022. 

Stranger Things también recibió dos galardones. Fue nombrada serie de TV de 2022 y también serie de ciencia ficción de 2022. Pese a ganar el máximo premio People’s Choice para cine, película de 2022, Doctor Strange, extrañamente, no ganó película de acción de 2022; ese premio fue para Top Gun: Maverick

Hubo algunas sorpresas en las categorías de música. Becky G superó a Bad Bunny como artista latino de 2022. Y Carrie Underwood venció tanto a Luke Combs como a Morgan Wallen como arista country del año. (Esto quizás no debería ser una sorpresa, dada la enorme popularidad de Underwood). 

The Kelly Clarkson Show ganó como mejor talk show matutino de 2022, para sorpresa de nadie. 

Shania Twain recibió un premio especial, el Music Icon, y también interpretó un popurrí de sus grandes éxitos, así como su nuevo sencillo “Waking Up Dreaming”. 

Lauren Spencer-Smith, que estaba nominada a mejor artista nuevo de 2022 pero perdió ante Latto, interpretó su éxito “Fingers Crossed”. 

Ryan Reynolds recibió el tercer premio especial previamente anunciado, el People’s Icon. 

Aquí una lista con todos los nominados y ganadores de los People’s Choice Awards 2022. 

Artista masculino de 2022 

Bad Bunny 

Charlie Puth 

Drake 

GANADOR: Harry Styles 

Jack Harlow 

Kendrick Lamar 

Luke Combs 

The Weeknd 

Artista femenina de 2022 

Beyoncé 

Camila Cabello 

Doja Cat 

Lady Gaga 

Lizzo 

Megan Thee Stallion 

Nicki Minaj 

GANADORA: Taylor Swift 

The group of 2022 

GANADOR: BTS 

5 Seconds of Summer 

Blackpink 

Coldplay 

Imagine Dragons 

Måneskin 

OneRepublic 

Panic! At The Disco 

Canción de 2022 

GANADORA: “About Damn Time” – Lizzo 

“As It Was” – Harry Styles 

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé 

“First Class” – Jack Harlow 

“Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga 

“Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny y Chencho Corleone 

“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj 

“Wait For U” – Future Featuring Drake y Tems 

Álbum de 2022 

Dawn FM – The Weeknd 

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs 

Harry’s House – Harry Styles 

GANADOR: Midnights – Taylor Swift 

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar 

Renaissance – Beyoncé 

Special – Lizzo 

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny 

Artista country de 2022 

GANADORA: Carrie Underwood 

Kane Brown 

Kelsea Ballerini 

Luke Combs 

Maren Morris 

Miranda Lambert 

Morgan Wallen 

Thomas Rhett 

Artista latino de 2022 

Anitta 

Bad Bunny 

GANADORA: Becky G 

Shakira 

Karol G 

Rauw Alejandro 

Rosalía 

Sebastián Yatra 

Artista nuevo de 2022 

Chlöe 

Dove Cameron 

Gayle 

GANADORA: Latto 

Lauren Spencer-Smith 

Muni Long 

Saucy Santana 

Steve Lacy 

Video musical de 2022 

GANADOR: “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift 

“As It Was” – Harry Styles 

“Left and Right” (con Jung Kook of BTS) – Charlie Puth 

“Let Somebody Go” – Coldplay X Selena Gomez 

“Oh My God” – Adele 

“Pink Venom” – Blackpink 

“Provenza” – Karol G 

“Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official” – BTS 

Colaboración de 2022 

GANADOR: “Left and Right” – Charlie Puth con Jung Kook 

“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello con Ed Sheeran 

“Do We Have a Problem?” – Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby 

“Freaky Deaky” – Tyga X Doja Cat 

“Hold Me Closer” – Elton John y Britney Spears 

“Jimmy Cooks” – Drake y 21 Savage 

“Party” – Bad Bunny y Rauw Alejandro 

“Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion y Dua Lipa 

Gira de conciertos de 2022 

GANADOR: BTS Permission to Dance on Stage 

Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour 

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour 

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour 

Ed Sheeran Tour 

Harry Styles Love on Tour 

Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball 

Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour 

Celebridad social de 2022 

Bad Bunny 

Charlie Puth 

Doja Cat 

Lil Nas X 

Lizzo 

Reese Witherspoon 

GANADORA: Selena Gomez 

Snoop Dogg 

Película de 2022 

Bullet Train 

GANADORA: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 

Elvis 

Jurassic World Dominion 

Nope 

The Batman 

Thor: Love and Thunder 

Top Gun: Maverick 

Película de comedia de 2022 

Fire Island 

Hustle 

Hocus Pocus 2 

Marry Me 

Senior Year 

GANADORA: The Adam Project 

The Lost City 

Ticket to Paradise 

Película de acción de 2022 

Black Adam 

Bullet Train 

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 

Jurassic World Dominion 

The Batman 

The Woman King 

Thor: Love and Thunder 

GANADORA: Top Gun: Maverick 

Película de drama de 2022 

Nope 

Death on the Nile 

GANADORA: Don’t Worry Darling 

Elvis 

Halloween Ends 

Luckiest Girl Alive 

Scream 

Where the Crawdads Sing 

Estrella de cine masculina de 2022 

Brad Pitt – Bullet Train 

GANADOR: Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder 

Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion 

Daniel Kaluuya – Nope 

Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam 

Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick 

Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project 

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick 

Estrella de cine femenina de 2022 

GANADORA: Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 

Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile 

Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project 

Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me 

Joey King – Bullet Train 

Keke Palmer – Nope 

Queen Latifah – Hustle 

Viola Davis – The Woman King 

Estrella de cine de drama de 2022 

GANADOR: Austin Butler – Elvis 

Daniel Kaluuya – Nope 

Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling 

Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile 

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling 

Jamie Lee Curtis – Halloween Ends 

Keke Palmer – Nope 

Mila Kunis – Luckiest Girl Alive 

Estrella de cine de comedia de 2022 

GANADOR: Adam Sandler – Hustle 

Channing Tatum – The Lost City 

Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project 

Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me 

Julia Roberts – Ticket to Paradise 

Queen Latifah – Hustle 

Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project 

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City 

Estrella de cine de acción de 2022 

Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder 

Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion 

Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam 

GANADORA: Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 

Joey King – Bullet Train 

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick 

Viola Davis – The Woman King 

Zöe Kravitz – The Batman 

Serie de TV de 2022 

Abbott Elementary 

Better Call Saul 

Grey’s Anatomy 

House of the Dragon 

Obi-Wan Kenobi 

Saturday Night Live 

GANADORA: Stranger Things 

This Is Us 

Serie de drama de 2022 

Better Call Saul 

Cobra Kai 

Euphoria 

GANADOR: Grey’s Anatomy 

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit 

Ozark 

The Walking Dead 

This Is Us 

Serie de comedia de 2022 

Abbott Elementary 

Black-ish 

Only Murders in the Building 

GANADORA: Never Have I Ever 

Saturday Night Live 

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window 

Young Rock 

Young Sheldon 

Reality show de 2022 

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days 

Below Deck Sailing Yacht 

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation 

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta 

GANADOR: The Kardashians 

The Real Housewives of Atlanta 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 

Selling Sunset 

Programa de competencia de 2022 

America’s Got Talent 

American Idol 

Dancing with the Stars 

RuPaul’s Drag Race 

The Bachelorette 

The Masked Singer 

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls 

GANADOR: The Voice 

Estrella masculina de TV de 2022 

Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock 

Ewan McGregor – Obi-Wan Kenobi 

Ice-T – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit 

Jason Bateman – Ozark 

GANADOR: Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things 

Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead 

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight 

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us 

Estrella femenina de TV de 2022 

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things 

GANADORA: Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy 

Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window 

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever 

Mandy Moore – This Is Us 

Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit 

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary 

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building 

Estrella de drama de TV de 2022 

Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy 

Jason Bateman – Ozark 

Mandy Moore – This Is Us 

GANADORA: Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit 

Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead 

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us 

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria 

Zendaya – Euphoria 

Estrella de comedia de TV de 2022 

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live 

Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock 

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live 

Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window 

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever 

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary 

GANADORA: Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building 

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish 

Talk show matutino de 2022 

Good Morning America 

Live with Kelly and Ryan 

The Drew Barrymore Show 

The Ellen DeGeneres Show 

The Jennifer Hudson Show 

GANADOR: The Kelly Clarkson Show 

The View 

Today with Hoda and Jenna 

Talk show nocturno de 2022 

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 

Late Night with Seth Meyers 

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah 

The Late Late Show with James Corden 

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert 

GANADOR: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen 

Concursante de competencia de 2022 

Charli D’Amelio – Dancing with the Stars 

Bosco – RuPaul’s Drag Race 

Gabby Windey – The Bachelorette 

Mayyas – America’s Got Talent 

Noah Thompson – American Idol  

GANADORA: Selma Blair – Dancing with the Stars

Teyana Taylor – The Masked Singer 

Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race 

Estrella de reality de 2022 

Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset 

Garcelle Beauvais – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 

Kandi Burruss – The Real Housewives of Atlanta 

Kenya Moore – The Real Housewives of Atlanta 

GANADORA: Khloé Kardashian – The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian – The Kardashians 

Kyle Richards – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino – Jersey Shore: Family Vacation 

Serie digna de atracón de 2022 

Bridgerton 

Bel-Air 

GANADORA: Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 

Inventing Anna 

Severance 

The Bear 

The Boys 

The Thing About Pam 

Serie de ciencia ficción/fantasía de 2022 

House of The Dragon 

La Brea 

Moon Knight 

Obi-Wan Kenobi 

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law 

GANADORA: Stranger Things 

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power 

The Umbrella Academy 

Estrella social de 2022 

Addison Rae 

Brent Rivera 

Charli D’Amelio 

Jay Shetty 

Khaby Lame 

Mikayla Jane Nogueira 

GANADOR: MrBeast 

Noah Beck 

Show de comedia de 2022 

Amy Schumer: Whore Tour 

Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022 

David Spade: Nothing Personal (Netflix) 

Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum 

GANADOR: Kevin Hart: Reality Check 

Steve Martin & Martin Short You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today 

Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix) 

Whitney Cummings – Jokes (Netflix) 

Game changer de 2022 

Chloe Kim 

LeBron James 

Megan Rapinoe 

Nathan Chen 

Rafael Nadal 

Russell Wilson 

GANADORA: Serena Williams 

Steph Curry 

Podcast pop de 2022 

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain 

GANADOR: Archetypes: Meghan Markle 

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard 

Call Her Daddy 

Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend 

Not Skinny But Not Fat 

SmartLess 

Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicol 

