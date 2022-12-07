Taylor Swift, BTS y Lizzo entre principales ganadores de People’s Choice Awards 2022: Lista completa

Taylor Swift, BTS, Lizzo, Selena Gomez y la actriz Elizabeth Olsen obtuvieron múltiples premios cada uno en los People’s Choice Awards 2022, que se entregaron el martes (6 de diciembre) en el Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California. Kenan Thompson condujo el espectáculo, transmitido por NBC y E!
Swift ganó tres premios: artista femenina del año, video musical del año (“Anti-Hero”) y álbum de 2022 (Midnights, que ha encabezado el Billboard 200 en cinco de sus primeras seis semanas).
BTS ganó dos premios: grupo de 2022 y gira de conciertos de 2022. Además, el integrante de BTS Jung Kook ganó colaboración de 2022 por su participación en “Left and Right” de Charlie Puth. El audaz dueto alcanzó el No. 22 en la lista Billboard Hot 100 al debutar en julio.
Lizzo ganó canción de 2022 por “About Damn Time”, así como un premio honorífico previamente anunciado, el People’s Champion. “About Damn Time”, que encabezó el Hot 100 dos semanas en julio y agosto, está actualmente nominada al Grammy a la canción y grabación del año.
Gomez ganó estrella de TV de comedia de 2022 por su papel en la serie Only Murders in the Building, y celebridad social de 2022.
Olsen, estrella de Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, recibió los premios a la estrella femenina de cine de 2022 y estrella de cine de acción de 2022.
Stranger Things también recibió dos galardones. Fue nombrada serie de TV de 2022 y también serie de ciencia ficción de 2022. Pese a ganar el máximo premio People’s Choice para cine, película de 2022, Doctor Strange, extrañamente, no ganó película de acción de 2022; ese premio fue para Top Gun: Maverick.
Hubo algunas sorpresas en las categorías de música. Becky G superó a Bad Bunny como artista latino de 2022. Y Carrie Underwood venció tanto a Luke Combs como a Morgan Wallen como arista country del año. (Esto quizás no debería ser una sorpresa, dada la enorme popularidad de Underwood).
The Kelly Clarkson Show ganó como mejor talk show matutino de 2022, para sorpresa de nadie.
Shania Twain recibió un premio especial, el Music Icon, y también interpretó un popurrí de sus grandes éxitos, así como su nuevo sencillo “Waking Up Dreaming”.
Lauren Spencer-Smith, que estaba nominada a mejor artista nuevo de 2022 pero perdió ante Latto, interpretó su éxito “Fingers Crossed”.
Ryan Reynolds recibió el tercer premio especial previamente anunciado, el People’s Icon.
Aquí una lista con todos los nominados y ganadores de los People’s Choice Awards 2022.
Artista masculino de 2022
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Drake
GANADOR: Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Luke Combs
The Weeknd
Artista femenina de 2022
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Doja Cat
Lady Gaga
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
GANADORA: Taylor Swift
The group of 2022
GANADOR: BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
Blackpink
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Panic! At The Disco
Canción de 2022
GANADORA: “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“As It Was” – Harry Styles
“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé
“First Class” – Jack Harlow
“Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga
“Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny y Chencho Corleone
“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U” – Future Featuring Drake y Tems
Álbum de 2022
Dawn FM – The Weeknd
Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
Harry’s House – Harry Styles
GANADOR: Midnights – Taylor Swift
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance – Beyoncé
Special – Lizzo
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
Artista country de 2022
GANADORA: Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Thomas Rhett
Artista latino de 2022
Anitta
Bad Bunny
GANADORA: Becky G
Shakira
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Sebastián Yatra
Artista nuevo de 2022
Chlöe
Dove Cameron
Gayle
GANADORA: Latto
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Muni Long
Saucy Santana
Steve Lacy
Video musical de 2022
GANADOR: “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
“As It Was” – Harry Styles
“Left and Right” (con Jung Kook of BTS) – Charlie Puth
“Let Somebody Go” – Coldplay X Selena Gomez
“Oh My God” – Adele
“Pink Venom” – Blackpink
“Provenza” – Karol G
“Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official” – BTS
Colaboración de 2022
GANADOR: “Left and Right” – Charlie Puth con Jung Kook
“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello con Ed Sheeran
“Do We Have a Problem?” – Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby
“Freaky Deaky” – Tyga X Doja Cat
“Hold Me Closer” – Elton John y Britney Spears
“Jimmy Cooks” – Drake y 21 Savage
“Party” – Bad Bunny y Rauw Alejandro
“Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion y Dua Lipa
Gira de conciertos de 2022
GANADOR: BTS Permission to Dance on Stage
Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour
Ed Sheeran Tour
Harry Styles Love on Tour
Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball
Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour
Celebridad social de 2022
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Reese Witherspoon
GANADORA: Selena Gomez
Snoop Dogg
Película de 2022
Bullet Train
GANADORA: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Elvis
Jurassic World Dominion
Nope
The Batman
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick
Película de comedia de 2022
Fire Island
Hustle
Hocus Pocus 2
Marry Me
Senior Year
GANADORA: The Adam Project
The Lost City
Ticket to Paradise
Película de acción de 2022
Black Adam
Bullet Train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Jurassic World Dominion
The Batman
The Woman King
Thor: Love and Thunder
GANADORA: Top Gun: Maverick
Película de drama de 2022
Nope
Death on the Nile
GANADORA: Don’t Worry Darling
Elvis
Halloween Ends
Luckiest Girl Alive
Scream
Where the Crawdads Sing
Estrella de cine masculina de 2022
Brad Pitt – Bullet Train
GANADOR: Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion
Daniel Kaluuya – Nope
Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam
Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Estrella de cine femenina de 2022
GANADORA: Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile
Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me
Joey King – Bullet Train
Keke Palmer – Nope
Queen Latifah – Hustle
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Estrella de cine de drama de 2022
GANADOR: Austin Butler – Elvis
Daniel Kaluuya – Nope
Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling
Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile
Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Lee Curtis – Halloween Ends
Keke Palmer – Nope
Mila Kunis – Luckiest Girl Alive
Estrella de cine de comedia de 2022
GANADOR: Adam Sandler – Hustle
Channing Tatum – The Lost City
Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me
Julia Roberts – Ticket to Paradise
Queen Latifah – Hustle
Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Estrella de cine de acción de 2022
Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion
Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam
GANADORA: Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Joey King – Bullet Train
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Zöe Kravitz – The Batman
Serie de TV de 2022
Abbott Elementary
Better Call Saul
Grey’s Anatomy
House of the Dragon
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Saturday Night Live
GANADORA: Stranger Things
This Is Us
Serie de drama de 2022
Better Call Saul
Cobra Kai
Euphoria
GANADOR: Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Ozark
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
Serie de comedia de 2022
Abbott Elementary
Black-ish
Only Murders in the Building
GANADORA: Never Have I Ever
Saturday Night Live
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
Young Rock
Young Sheldon
Reality show de 2022
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
Below Deck Sailing Yacht
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
GANADOR: The Kardashians
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Selling Sunset
Programa de competencia de 2022
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelorette
The Masked Singer
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
GANADOR: The Voice
Estrella masculina de TV de 2022
Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock
Ewan McGregor – Obi-Wan Kenobi
Ice-T – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Jason Bateman – Ozark
GANADOR: Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things
Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Estrella femenina de TV de 2022
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
GANADORA: Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy
Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Estrella de drama de TV de 2022
Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
GANADORA: Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Zendaya – Euphoria
Estrella de comedia de TV de 2022
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
GANADORA: Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish
Talk show matutino de 2022
Good Morning America
Live with Kelly and Ryan
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
GANADOR: The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
Today with Hoda and Jenna
Talk show nocturno de 2022
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
GANADOR: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Concursante de competencia de 2022
Charli D’Amelio – Dancing with the Stars
Bosco – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Gabby Windey – The Bachelorette
Mayyas – America’s Got Talent
Noah Thompson – American Idol
GANADORA: Selma Blair – Dancing with the Stars
Teyana Taylor – The Masked Singer
Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Estrella de reality de 2022
Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Garcelle Beauvais – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kandi Burruss – The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kenya Moore – The Real Housewives of Atlanta
GANADORA: Khloé Kardashian – The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian – The Kardashians
Kyle Richards – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino – Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Serie digna de atracón de 2022
Bridgerton
Bel-Air
GANADORA: Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Inventing Anna
Severance
The Bear
The Boys
The Thing About Pam
Serie de ciencia ficción/fantasía de 2022
House of The Dragon
La Brea
Moon Knight
Obi-Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
GANADORA: Stranger Things
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The Umbrella Academy
Estrella social de 2022
Addison Rae
Brent Rivera
Charli D’Amelio
Jay Shetty
Khaby Lame
Mikayla Jane Nogueira
GANADOR: MrBeast
Noah Beck
Show de comedia de 2022
Amy Schumer: Whore Tour
Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022
David Spade: Nothing Personal (Netflix)
Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum
GANADOR: Kevin Hart: Reality Check
Steve Martin & Martin Short You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today
Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix)
Whitney Cummings – Jokes (Netflix)
Game changer de 2022
Chloe Kim
LeBron James
Megan Rapinoe
Nathan Chen
Rafael Nadal
Russell Wilson
GANADORA: Serena Williams
Steph Curry
Podcast pop de 2022
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
GANADOR: Archetypes: Meghan Markle
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend
Not Skinny But Not Fat
SmartLess
Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicol