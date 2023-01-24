Nominaciones al Oscar 2023: Lista completa

Las nominaciones a los Premios de la Academia 2023 fueron reveladas la mañana del martes (24 de enero) por Riz Ahmed y Allison Williams, y parece que la música tendrá un papel protagónico en la ceremonia del 12 de marzo.

La película biográfica de Baz Luhrmann sobre el ícono del siglo XX Elvis Presley, Elvis, fue nominada a ocho premios Oscar, incluyendo el de mejor película; también obtuvo una nominación a mejor actor para Austin Butler, quien interpretó al Rey del Rock & Roll.

En la categoría de mejor canción original, dos grandes estrellas del pop están nominadas: Lady Gaga por “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick) y Rihanna por “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). Esta es la primera nominación al Oscar de Rihanna y la cuarta de Gaga; en esa misma categoría, Diane Warren recibe su decimocuarta candidatura al Oscar por “Applause” (Tell It Like a Woman). Warren aún no ha ganado un Premio de la Academia en competencia, mientras que Gaga ganó por coescribir “Shallow” de A Star Is Born. El cofundador de Talking Heads, David Byrne, el fundador de Sox Lux, Ryan Lott, y la cantautora indie Mitski también están nominados al Oscar en la categoría de mejor canción original gracias a su tema “This Is A Life” de Everything Everywhere All At Once, que este año encabeza la lista de nominados con 11 candidaturas que incluyen también mejor película.

Dirígete aquí para leer nuestro análisis completo sobre los nominados de este año al Oscar en las categorías musicales.

La 95ª entrega anual de los Premios de la Academia se llevará a cabo el domingo 12 de marzo en el Teatro Dolby de Hollywood y se transmitirá en vivo por ABC.

Mejor película:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Dirección:

Todd Field, Tár

Dan Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Actor:

MúsicaAustin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living



Actriz:



Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once



Actor de reparto:



Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once



Actriz de reparto:



Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once



Largometraje animado:



Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red



Cortometraje animado:



The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It



Cinematografía:



All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Música original:

All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux

The Fabelmans, John Williams

Canción original:



“Applause” de Tell It like a Woman; música y letra de Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick; música y letra de Lady Gaga y BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; música de Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwig Goransson; letra de Tems y Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” de RRR; música de M.M. Keeravaani; letra de Chandrabose

“This Is A Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once; música de Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski; letra de Ryan Lott y David Byrne



Diseño de vestuario:



Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris



Largometraje documental:



All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny



Cortometraje documental:



The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate



Edición:



The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick



Largometraje internacional:



All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Bélgica)

EO (Polonia)

The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)



Cortometraje:



An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase



Maquillaje y peinado:



All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale



Diseño de producción:



All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans



Sonido:



All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick



Guion adaptado:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking



Guion original:



The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness



Efectos visuales:



All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick