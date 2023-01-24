Nominaciones al Oscar 2023: Lista completa

Las nominaciones a los Premios de la Academia 2023 fueron reveladas la mañana del martes (24 de enero) por Riz Ahmed y Allison Williams, y parece que la música tendrá un papel protagónico en la ceremonia del 12 de marzo.
La película biográfica de Baz Luhrmann sobre el ícono del siglo XX Elvis Presley, Elvis, fue nominada a ocho premios Oscar, incluyendo el de mejor película; también obtuvo una nominación a mejor actor para Austin Butler, quien interpretó al Rey del Rock & Roll.
En la categoría de mejor canción original, dos grandes estrellas del pop están nominadas: Lady Gaga por “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick) y Rihanna por “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). Esta es la primera nominación al Oscar de Rihanna y la cuarta de Gaga; en esa misma categoría, Diane Warren recibe su decimocuarta candidatura al Oscar por “Applause” (Tell It Like a Woman). Warren aún no ha ganado un Premio de la Academia en competencia, mientras que Gaga ganó por coescribir “Shallow” de A Star Is Born. El cofundador de Talking Heads, David Byrne, el fundador de Sox Lux, Ryan Lott, y la cantautora indie Mitski también están nominados al Oscar en la categoría de mejor canción original gracias a su tema “This Is A Life” de Everything Everywhere All At Once, que este año encabeza la lista de nominados con 11 candidaturas que incluyen también mejor película.
Dirígete aquí para leer nuestro análisis completo sobre los nominados de este año al Oscar en las categorías musicales.
La 95ª entrega anual de los Premios de la Academia se llevará a cabo el domingo 12 de marzo en el Teatro Dolby de Hollywood y se transmitirá en vivo por ABC.
Mejor película:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Dirección:
Todd Field, Tár
Dan Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Actor:
MúsicaAustin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Actriz:
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actor de reparto:
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actriz de reparto:
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Largometraje animado:
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Cortometraje animado:
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Cinematografía:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Música original:
All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann
Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux
The Fabelmans, John Williams
Canción original:
“Applause” de Tell It like a Woman; música y letra de Diane Warren
“Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick; música y letra de Lady Gaga y BloodPop
“Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; música de Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwig Goransson; letra de Tems y Ryan Coogler
“Naatu Naatu” de RRR; música de M.M. Keeravaani; letra de Chandrabose
“This Is A Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once; música de Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski; letra de Ryan Lott y David Byrne
Diseño de vestuario:
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Largometraje documental:
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Cortometraje documental:
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Edición:
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Largometraje internacional:
All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Bélgica)
EO (Polonia)
The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)
Cortometraje:
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Maquillaje y peinado:
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Diseño de producción:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Sonido:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Guion adaptado:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Guion original:
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Efectos visuales:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick