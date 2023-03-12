Lista completa de ganadores del Oscar 2023 (Actualizando en vivo)

La 95ta entrega anual de los Premios de la Academia se lleva a cabo el domingo (12 de marzo) en el Teatro Dolby en Los Ángeles y se transmite en vivo por la cadena ABC, con Jimmy Kimmel como maestro de ceremonias por tercera vez.

Everything Everywhere All At Once encabeza la lista de nominados con 11 candidaturas, incluyendo a mejor canción original por “This Is A Life” de David Byrne, Ryan Lott y Mitski Compiten con Lady Gaga y BloodPop por “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick); Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwig Goransson por “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Diane Warren por “Applause” (Tell It Like a Woman) y M.M. Keeravaani y Chandrabose por “Naatu Naatu” (RRR). Esta es la 14ta nominación para Warren, quien hasta ahora no ha ganado la categoría. Gaga ganó previamente como coautora de “Shallow” de A Star Is Born.

La película biográfica de Baz Luhrmann sobre el icono del siglo XX Elvis Presley, Elvis, fue nominada a ocho premios Oscar, incluyendo mejor película. También obtuvo una nominación a mejor actor para Austin Butler, quien interpretó al Rey del Rock & Roll.

Aquí la lista completa de ganadores (resaltados entre los nominados,) que se irá actualizando durante la gala.

Mejor película:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once — GANADORA

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Dirección:

Todd Field, Tár

Dan Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once — GANADORES

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Actor:

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale — GANADOR

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Actriz:

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once — GANADORA

Actor de reparto:

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once — GANADOR

Actriz de reparto:

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once — GANADORA

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Largometraje animado:

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio — GANADOR

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Cortometraje animado:

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse — GANADOR

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Cinematografía:

All Quiet on the Western Front — GANADOR

Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Música original:

All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann — GANADOR

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux

The Fabelmans, John Williams

Canción original:

“Applause” de Tell It like a Woman; música y letra de Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick; música y letra de Lady Gaga y BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; música de Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwig Goransson; letra de Tems y Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” de RRR; música de M.M. Keeravaani; letra de Chandrabose — GANADORA

“This Is A Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once; música de Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski; letra de Ryan Lott y David Byrne

Diseño de vestuario:

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — GANADOR

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Largometraje documental:

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny — GANADOR

Cortometraje documental:

The Elephant Whisperers — GANADOR

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Edición:

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once — GANADOR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Largometraje internacional:

All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania) — GANADOR

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Bélgica)

EO (Polonia)

The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

Cortometraje:

An Irish Goodbye — GANADOR

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Maquillaje y peinado:

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale — GANADOR

Diseño de producción:

All Quiet on the Western Front — GANADOR

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Sonido:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick — GANADOR

Guion adaptado:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking — GANADOR

Guion original:

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once — GANADOR

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Efectos visuales:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water — GANADOR

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick