Todos los ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2023

Entre un mar de superestrellas del cine y la televisión, algunos de los nombres más importantes de la música estaban nominados la noche del martes (10 de enero) a los Globos de Oro 2023.

Rihanna, Taylor Swift y Lady Gaga compitieron por el premio a la mejor canción original de una película, mientras que Selena Gomez se midió por el honor a la mejor actriz en una serie televisiva musical o de comedia por su papel en Only Murders in the Building de Hulu. Una hora después de iniciado el espectáculo, supimos que todas ellas se fueron con las manos vacías.

¿Quiénes fueron los grandes ganadores de la noche?

Aquí la lista completa de los ganadores de los Golden Globes 2023, por categoría:

CINE

Mejor película, drama

Avatar: The Way of Water (20 th Century Studios)

Century Studios) Elvis (Warner Bros.)

GANADORA: The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

Tár (Focus Features)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Mejor película, musical o comedia

Babylon (Paramount Pictures)

GANADORA: The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Triangle of Sadness (Neon)

Mejor director

James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

GANADOR: Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Mejor guion

Tár (Focus Features) — Todd Field

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

GANADOR: The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures) — Martin McDonagh

Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Sarah Polley

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures) — Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushne

Mejor actor, drama

GANADOR: Austin Butler (Elvis)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Hugh Jackman (The Son)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)

Mejor actriz, drama

GANADORA: Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Olivia Colman (Empire of Light)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Mejor actor, musical o comedia

Diego Calva (Babylon)

Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Adam Driver (White Noise)

GANADOR: Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)

Mejor actriz, musical o comedia

Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)

Margot Robbie (Babylon)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu)

Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

GANADORA: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brad Pitt (Babylon)

GANADOR: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Mejor actriz de reparto

GANADORA: Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)

Carey Mulligan (She Said)

Mejor canción original

“Carolina” de Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony Pictures) — Taylor Swift

“Ciao Papa” de Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) — Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro

“Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) — Lady Gaga, BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

GANADORA: “Naatu Naatu” de RRR (Variance Films) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Mejor partitura original

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures) — Carter Burwell

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) — Alexandre Desplat

Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Hildur Guðnadóttir

GANADOR: Babylon (Paramount Pictures) — Justin Hurwitz

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures) — John Williams

Mejor película en lengua no inglesa

All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Bélgica)

Decision to Leave (Corea del Sur)

RRR (India)

Mejor película animada

GANADORA: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)

Inu-Oh (GKIDS)

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (A24)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (DreamWorks Animation)

Turning Red (Pixar)

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie de drama

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

GANADORA: House of the Dragon (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Mejor serie musical o de comedia

GANADORA: Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Mejor actor, serie de drama

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

GANADOR: Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Mejor actriz, serie de drama

Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily)

GANADORA: Zendaya (Euphoria)

Mejor actor, serie musical o de comedia

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

GANADOR: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Mejor actriz, serie musical o de comedia

GANADORA: Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Mejor actor de reparto

John Lithgow (The Old Man)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

John Turturro (Severance)

GANADOR: Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Mejor actriz de reparto

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

GANADORA: Julia Garner (Ozark)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Mejor serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para TV

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

GANADORA: The White Lotus (HBO)

Mejor actor, serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para TV

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

GANADOR: Evan Peters (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Mejor actriz, serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para TV

Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Julia Roberts (Gaslit)

GANADORA: Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Mejor actor de reparto, serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para TV

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient)

GANADOR: Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Mejor actriz de reparto, serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para TV