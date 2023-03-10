OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. The DORITOS AFTER DARK at Billboard House Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) begins at or about 12:00AM ET on March 10th, 2023 and ends at 11:59 p.m. (ET) on March 14, 2023 (the “Entry Period”). THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS INTENDED FOR THE UNITED STATES ONLY AND WILL BE GOVERNED BY U.S. LAW. DO NOT ENTER UNLESS YOU ARE ELIGIBLE AND LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AT THE TIME OF PARTICIPATION.

1. ELIGIBILITY: Sweepstakes open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, who are 21 years of age or older at the time of participation. The following persons are not eligible to participate: employees, contractors, directors and officers of Billboard Media, LLC, (“Sponsor”), Frito-Lay, Inc., their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, distributors, Web design, advertising, fulfillment, judging and promotion agencies involved in the administration, development, fulfillment and execution of this Sweepstakes (collectively, “Sweepstakes Parties”), and the immediate family members (spouse, parent, child, sibling, grandparent, and/or “step”) of each of the foregoing individuals and those living in their same households (those persons whether related or not who live in the same residence for at least three months during the 12-month period preceding the start date of the Sweepstakes). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

HOW TO ENTER: To enter the Sweepstakes, visit billboard.com/doritos-after-dark (the “Sweepstakes Website”) and accurately complete the online entry form. Limit one entry per person, per day. Entries in excess of this limit will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Each entry must be manually key stroked and/or manually entered by the individual entrant; automated and/or repetitive electronic submission of entries (including but not limited to entries made using any script, macro, bot or sweepstakes service) will be disqualified, if discovered by Sponsor, and transmissions from these or related email addresses/IP addresses may be blocked. No illegible, incomplete, forged or altered entries will be accepted. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any entry that does not meet the eligibility requirements or otherwise does not comply with these Official Rules. Data rates may apply if entrant submits an entry with a mobile phone or other Web-enabled device using your wireless service provider’s network. Check with your wireless service provider for details on these and any other applicable charges. Entrants are solely responsible for any such wireless charges. Sponsor’s decisions are final and binding on all matters relating to the Sweepstakes.

3. SELECTION, NOTIFICATION, AND VERIFICATION OF WINNERS: Sponsor will select potential winners by random drawing from eligible entries to be conducted on or about March 14, 2023. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries. Sponsor will attempt to notify the potential winners via email. Potential winner must respond by 11:59 p.m. ET on March 15, 2023 and provide a full name and valid email address in order for Sponsor to award the prize. The potential winner may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, be required to sign an affidavit of eligibility and liability release and publicity release and, if so, must return signed documents and proof of identification to attending Event. Guest of winner may also be required to sign and return a liability and publicity release prior to attending Event with winner. The winner may also be required to provide a completed W-9 Form. If potential winner does not respond within the deadline set forth above if potential winner is not eligible, if potential winner is not in compliance with the Official Rules, if potential winner declines the prize, or if potential winner fails to provide required documents by deadline set by Sponsor, that potential winner may be disqualified, and another potential winner may be selected by random drawing from remaining eligible, non-winning entries at Sponsor’s discretion and time permitting.

4. PRIZES: There are 50 prizes.Each prize is a pair of tickets to the DORITOS AFTER DARK at Billboard House event on March 16, 2023 at 10:30PM at 800 Congress, located at 800 Congress Avenue in Austin, Texas (the “Event”). The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of each prize is $100. The total ARV of all prizes is $5,000. The prize does not include travel to Austin for the Event or any other expenses associated with attending the Event. If winner is unwilling or unable to attend the Event for any reason, winner may select the alternate prize. The alternate prize is a six-month Billboard Pro subscription. The ARV of the alternate prize is $78. If a winner wishes to select the alternate prize, winner must do so by notifying the Sponsor by no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on March 15, 2023. Event tickets are subject to terms and conditions thereon. Guest of winner must be 21 or older. All prize details will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion and will be final and binding on all entrants into the Sweepstakes. If the Event is canceled for any reason, no alternate prize will be awarded. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded (assuming sufficient number of eligible entries), but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value. No cash equivalent for the prize will be offered and no other substitution or transfer of prize is permitted. Prizes are nontransferable, and Event tickets may not be sold, bartered, or exchanged. Only winner and winner’s guest may use the Event tickets. Taxes and fees and any other expenses not specifically provided for herein are the responsibility solely of the winner.

5. PUBLICITY: The winner agrees to Sponsor’s use of her/his name, photograph, likeness, voice, biographical information, statements, and address (city and state), and any information provided to Sponsor for advertising and/or publicity purposes worldwide in all forms of media now known or hereafter developed, in perpetuity, without further compensation or authorization, to the extent permitted by law. Tennessee residents need not so consent.

6. GENERAL: Released Parties (defined below) are not responsible for: (a) late, lost, stolen, damaged, garbled, incomplete, misaddressed, or misdirected entries, emails, or other communications; (b) errors, omissions, interruptions, deletions, defects or delays in operations or transmission of information, in each case whether arising by way of technical or other failures or malfunctions of computer hardware, software, communications devices or transmission lines; (c) data corruption, theft, destruction, unauthorized access to or alteration of entry materials, loss or otherwise; or (d) electronic communications that are undeliverable as a result of any form of active or passive filtering of any kind or insufficient space in entrant’s email account to receive email messages. Sponsor disclaim any liability for damage to any computer system resulting from participation in, or accessing or downloading information in connection with, this Sweepstakes and reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend this Sweepstakes if any virus, bug, technical failure, unauthorized human intervention or other cause outside of Sponsor’s control corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Sweepstakes. If there is any such cancellation, termination or suspension, a notice will be posted on the Sweepstakes Website and a random drawing will be held from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to such time, or in such other manner as Sponsor, in its sole discretion, deems fair and appropriate under the circumstances, provided they are able to do so. Sponsor also reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any entrant (and all of her/his Sweepstakes entries) from this Sweepstakes or any other promotion conducted now or in the future by Sponsor or any of its affiliates if entrant tampers with the entry process or if entrant’s fraud or misconduct affects the integrity of this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to correct clerical or typographical errors in promotional materials. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts the conditions stated in these Official Rules, agrees to be bound by the decisions of the Sponsor and warrants that entrant is eligible to participate in this Sweepstakes. By entering and/or accepting a prize, all entrants and winner agree to hold the Sweepstakes Parties, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and their promotional partners, and all of their directors, officers, employees and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) harmless for liability, damages or claims for injury or loss to any person or property relating to, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, participation in this Sweepstakes, the acceptance and/or subsequent use or misuse, or condition of the prizes awarded, the Event or any prize-related activity, or claims based on publicity rights, defamation, or invasion of privacy. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, reserves the immediate and unrestricted right to disqualify any entrant or prize winner if either commits or has committed any act, or has been involved or becomes involved in any situation or occurrence that Sponsor deems likely to subject a Sponsor, entrant, or winner to ridicule, scandal or contempt or that reflects unfavorably upon the Sponsor in any way. If such information is discovered by Sponsor after a winner has received notice of the prize and before the prize is awarded, Sponsor may rescind the prize in its entirety. Without limitation, decisions of the Sponsor are final and binding in all matters related to this paragraph. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Any failure by Sponsor to enforce any of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules. If there is a conflict between any term of the Official Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of these Official Rules will govern.

7. DISPUTES: Entrant agrees that: (a) all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes or the prize awarded must be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate federal or state court located in the County of New York, New York; (b) all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim indirect, punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR OTHER DAMAGES; AS A RESULT, THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU, AND THE FOREGOING PARAGRAPHS WILL NOT APPLY TO A RESIDENT OF NEW JERSEY TO THE EXTENT DAMAGES TO SUCH NEW JERSEY RESIDENT ARE THE RESULT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES PARTIES’ NEGLIGENT, FRAUDULENT OR RECKLESS ACT(S) OR INTENTIONAL MISCONDUCT. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, will be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of New York or any other jurisdiction) that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of New York.

8. USE OF DATA: Sponsor will collect and use entrant’s personal information in accordance with the terms set forth in Sponsor’sPrivacy Policy and Terms of Use. By participating in the Sweepstakes, entrant hereby agrees to Sponsor’s collection and use of entrant’s personal information and acknowledges that they have read and accepted each of the foregoing. Entrants may opt in to having their entry information shared with Frito-Lay, but it is purely optional. Agreement to share information with Frito-Lay is not a condition of entry.

9. WINNERS LIST: The winners will not be publicly announced.To obtain the names of the winners of the Sweepstakes, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope within 60 days of the end of the Entry Period to: Doritos after Dark at Billboard House Sweepstakes Winners List, Billboard Media, LLC, 575 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10017. The winners’ names will be sent only after selection and verification of the winners. Residents of Vermont may omit return postage on all requests.

10. NO AFFILIATION This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, or TikTok. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Sweepstakes should be directed to Billboard, not Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, or TikTok.

11. SPONSOR: Billboard Media, LLC, 575 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10017

© 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

ABBREVIATED RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Sweeps runs from 3/10/23 at 12:00 am ET to 3/14/23 at 11:59 pm ET. Open to legal residents of 50 US or DC who are 21+. Void where prohib. To enter, visit billboard.com/doritos-after-dark & complete entry form. Limit 1 entry per person per day. Official rules at billboard.com/DADterms. Odds depend on # of elig. entries. 50 prizes: 2 tix to DORITOS AFTER DARK at Billboard House event on 3/16/23 at 800 Congress Ave. in Austin. Alternate prize: 6-month Billboard Pro subscription. ARV: $78 Sponsor: Billboard Media, LLC, 475 5th Ave, NY, NY 10017. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All rights reserved.