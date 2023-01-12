×
‘Zoey 101’ Film Sequel Picked Up By Paramount+

Jamie Lynn Spears will reprise her role as Zoey Brooks in the upcoming movie.

Jamie Lynn Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears attends FOX's 'Special Forces: The Ultimate Test' Los Angeles premiere at Fox Studio Lot on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/GI

A Zoey 101 original sequel movie is in the works, according to Variety.

Nickelodeon has started production for the film, tentatively titled Zoey 102, which will feature Jamie Lynn Spears as her original role of Zoey Brooks. Original cast members Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde and Jack Salvatore are also slated to be on the cast.

Zoey 102 will see the beloved characters returning to Pacific Coast Academy as alumni, reuniting for a wedding in the present day. The premiere is slated for later this year on Paramount+.

The film comes a few years after an unofficial Zoey 101 reunion, where Butcher, Flynn, Massey, Wilde, Underwood and Victoria Justice all hung out together. Spears — who was filming in Atlanta for her role in Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias at the time — missed the reunion but shared a video that the cast sent her to Instagram.

In 2020, Spears unveiled an updated take on the Zoey 101 theme song, “Follow Me,” produced by DJ Chantel Jeffries and Josh Cumbee. Britney Spears originally co-wrote “Follow Me (Zoey 101)” for the Emmy-nominated children’s show that was on the air from 2005 to 2008.

