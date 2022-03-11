Zoe Kravitz, Rosalia Are Sick of the ‘Boy Energy’ on Set in ‘SNL’ Promo

There’s a first time for everything and this weekend, The Batman star Zoe Kravitz and “Chicken Teriyaki” singer Rosalía will both make their debut as, respectively, the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

We know this because they said so in the snickering promo for tomorrow night’s (March 12) show, in which they were joined by cast members Mikey Day and Chris Redd. “Whoa, crazy, that was my first promo!” a super-pumped Kravitz said as Rosie tossed up a peace sign next to her. “Oh, it’s actually mine too,” chimed in Day, with Rosalía adding “also mine.”

Master of impressions Redd, though, was like, “I’ve done a couple of ’em, so you know…” as the other three rolled their eyes and responded with a chorus of “wow,” “good for you” and “whatever!”

“I wasn’t gonna lie! It’s not my fault I’m good at promos,” Redd countered.

In a second bit, Redd and Day made it super awkward, greeting Kravitz and the Spanish singer after what the Cat Woman actress admitted was the “first time we’ve all been together since our double date.” An annoyed Redd corrected her, sniping, “You mean the double date where you bounced in the first 10 minutes?”

To be fair, Kravitz said, it was the same date where Day “screamed at the waiter” for not letting him order off the kid’s menu.

By the third spot the women were kind of over it already, standing side-by-side as Day and Redd childishly elbowed and pushed each other. “I’m glad a woman is hosting,” Rosalía told her, with Kravitz lamenting, “Yeah, this place has a lot of ‘boy energy,'” as the singer broke down in giggles watching the men play-wrestle their way off stage.

The Batman is in theaters now and Rosalía’s new album, MOTOMAMI, is slated for release on March 18.

Check out the promo below.