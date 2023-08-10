Zendaya Shares Touching Mural of Late ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Angus Cloud

As the entertainment world continues to grapple with the sudden death of Euphoria star Angus Cloud, Zendaya, his Emmy-winning co-star on the hit HBO drama, continues to pay tribute to her late colleague and friend.

On Thursday (Aug. 10), Zendaya took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of a touching mural in tribute of Cloud. Painted in his hometown of Oakland, Calif., the mural features a massive rendering of a smiling Cloud with notes of love written alongside it. The Dune star also shared a picture of a graffiti-covered sign that read “no love fades.” According to TMZ, the mural was painted by some of Cloud’s friends and has since become a place for friends and fans to grieve him.

The day after Cloud’s passing, Zendaya shared her own written tribute to her late friend. “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” she wrote. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, the Oakland Fire Department said that, currently, Cloud’s “cause of death is unknown.” The late actor’s mother, Lisa Cloud McLaughlin, has denied speculation that he died by suicide. “I [also] want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” she wrote on Facebook Aug. 5. “He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life.”

Angus Cloud was 25 years old.