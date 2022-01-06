Zendaya Jokes About a Tom Holland Cameo in ‘Euphoria’ Season 2

Euphoria season 2 is set to premiere on HBO on Sunday, and ahead of the show’s arrival, Zendaya spoke with Extra on Thursday (Jan. 6) to discuss what fans can expect from the upcoming season and joked how her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star and real-life boyfriend Tom Holland could make an appearance on the show.

In the official trailer for the upcoming season, Zendaya’s character Rue carries a suitcase to an addiction group meeting. When asked what’s inside, Zendaya attempts to keep mum about the suitcase’s contents and says, “I cannot tell you!” but jokes with Extra‘s Rachel Lindsey that Tom is the big surprise. “He pops out. That’s the big spoiler,” she laughs.

Speaking of her character Rue, Zendaya said that what she’s “really searching for” this season is “a little bit of peace, a little bit of happiness.”

“She’s trying to be a functioning drug addict,” the actress added. “I think we all know that’s not going to work and not going to last and [will] probably come to a very painful end. That’s something she has to find and learn on her own, no matter how painful it is to watch her have to deal with. I do want to maintain a sense of hope for her future and the things she wants in her life.”

Central to Rue’s character for Euphoria season 2 is Elliot, played by singer-songwriter Dominic Fike, whom the actor describes as the “homie that f—s everything up” in the show. Fike released his second studio album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, in 2020 and has since collaborated with the likes of Justin Bieber and Paul McCartney.

Watch Zendaya talk about Euphoria alongside co-stars Fike and Hunter Schafer below.