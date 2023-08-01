Zendaya Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Angus Cloud: ‘I’m So Grateful I Got the Chance to Know Him’

News broke on Monday (July 31) that ‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud has sadly passed away. The rising star played the fan-favorite character Fez, an old friend, drug dealer and confidant to Rue, portrayed by two-time Emmy winner Zendaya. On Tuesday (Aug. 1), Zendaya took to Instagram to post an emotional heartfelt tribute to her late friend.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it),” she wrote in an Instagram caption. “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…“they could light up any room they entered” but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it.”

Zendaya opted for a loving black-and-white photograph of the late actor sporting a wide grin for her tribute. “I’d like to remember him that way,” she continued. “For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.” Zendaya and Angus Cloud worked together on the first two seasons of HBO’s hit drama series Euphoria. “My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone,” she concluded. Fellow Euphoria stars Sydney Sweeney and Storm Reid left messages of support in Zendaya’s comment section by way of heart emojis.

Cloud passed at the age of 25. Read Zendaya’s full tribute to the late Angus Cloud here: