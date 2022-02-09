Zendaya Sells Seashells by the Seashore in Squarespace Super Bowl Ad: Watch

Squarespace unveiled a first look at its new Super Bowl commercial on Wednesday (Feb. 9), starring Zendaya and André 3000.

Featuring narration by the Outkast rapper, Zendaya stars as Sally — you know, the one of famous nursery rhyme lore. Except rather than simply selling seashells one at a time, the Euphoria star uses Squarespace to expand and scale her business into a full-blown seashell empire.

“Sally sold seashells by the seashore,” André 300 begins before the classic tale veers off into an altogether new, girlboss-centered direction. “But the seashells didn’t sell so well. So Sally set up a seashell store on Squarespace.”

He continues: “Sally was such a seaside sensation, she also sold swanky seashell accessories, seashell serenity sessions, savory seaside snacks, even seashell excursions of the seashore. Sally’s seashells were so successful, she sailed into the setting sun as a seashell celebrity.” (“Shucks,” a humble Sally replies at this point.)

The commercial, which was helmed by Baby Driver and Last Night in Soho director Edgar Wright, also comes in an extended 60-second version and is set to premiere during the first quarter of Sunday’s big game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Shortly afterward, Dr. Dre will hit the stage with Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for what’s sure to be an exhilarating halftime show.

In other Zendaya news, the Disney Channel alum’s new wax figure made its debut at Madame Tussauds in London after the season 2 finale of her hit HBO show aired. She also responded in an interview with Entertainment Weekly to D.A.R.E.’s criticisms that Euphoria glorifies teenage drug use, telling the magazine that the show is “in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing.”

Watch Zendaya and Andre 3000’s Super Bowl spot for Squarespace below.