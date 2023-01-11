Zendaya Reacts to Winning Golden Globe After Missing Ceremony: It’s a ‘Gift’ That Fans Love Rue

Zendaya won her third major award for her portrayal of drug-addicted teen Rue in the gritty drama Euphoria at Tuesday night’s (Jan. 10) 2023 Golden Globe Awards. But, after previously taking home two primetime Emmys for the role, the 26-year-old star was not in the house in Los Angeles to accept her best performance by an actress in a drama television series at last night’s rebooted event, but she did send her fans a heartfelt acceptance note.

“I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to be there tonight, but I just wanted to say thank you to @goldenglobes for this incredible honor. To my fellow nominees, it is a privilege to be named beside you, I admire you all deeply,” she wrote in an Instagram post alongside a moody black and white pic in which she appeared to be dancing in her room.

She thanked her whole Euphoria family, saying without them “none of this is possible. Lastly, thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has allowed Rue into theirs. I think everyone knows how much she means to me, but the fact that she can mean something to someone else is a gift. I’m honestly at a loss for words as I type this, all I can say is thank you thank you thank you.”

Z’s first Golden Globe for the show she stars in and executive produces came in a very tight race in which she was up against a number of veteran stars, including Laura Linney (Ozark), Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily) and Imelda Staunton (The Crown); Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon) was also nominated in that category.

Check out Zendaya’s post below.