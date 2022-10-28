Zayn Joins Cast of Animated Movie ‘10 Lives’

On Friday (Oct. 28), it was announced that Zayn has been cast in the upcoming animated kids film 10 Lives.

According to Deadline, the CG-animated comedy will tell the story of “a pampered and selfish cat who takes for granted the lives he has been dealt. After carelessly losing his ninth life, he begs to be given a second chance, an opportunity to show he can learn from his mistakes. Eventually, his wish is granted but with hilarious stipulations.”

Zayn will actually voice not one, but two characters, as twins Kirk and Cameron — a pair of boys whose ultra-tough exteriors hide a deep desire to please their mom. The rest of the cast includes Mo Gilligan, Bridgerton breakout star Simone Ashley, Sophie Okonedo and Dylan Llewellyn of Derry Girls. GFM Animation is expected to present first-look footage of the film at the American Film Market.

This summer, the “Pillowtalk” singer shocked fans by revisiting his One Direction days with an unexpected solo rendition of the group’s Four-era single “Night Changes.” (The moment was actually the second time Zayn had posted a 1D song to Instagram in as many months, having also dusted off the high notes to “You & I” from 2013’s Midnight Memories in June.)

Zayn’s a capella number even prompted Louis Tomlinson to comment on their strained history in a recent interview, saying, “For me, in those videos, it showed he was reflecting. It showed that he was thinking about those times. Of course, at the same time showing off his incredible voice. But that’s why it made me feel good, ’cause it was like, ah, maybe you’re thinking about good times in the band.” However, Tomlinson kept it vague about whether he considered Zayn a friend, tossing the decision on his old bandmate.

