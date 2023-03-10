‘You’ Explains How That Taylor Swift Needle Drop Happened in the Season 4 Finale

Hello…you. The season 4 finale of Netflix’s You contained an epic needle drop of Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero,” and now the show’s creator is dishing on how she nabbed the song.

“We had finished most of the episodes and sent them off to Netflix,” Sera Gamble, who also serves as You‘s showrunner, told E! News on Friday (March 10), “and then we needed this last big song at the end of the final episode and we had one in that was different.” (Don’t worry, no spoilers going forward about the second batch of season 4 episodes, which just premiered on the streamer.)

At first, the thriller’s music team was planning to use one of several “really iconic British songs,” given the season’s London setting, but Gamble changed her mind the moment Swift dropped her 10th album Midnights and its lead single — with its self-loathing refrain of “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me” — back in October. “I was like, ‘I feel like it’s almost too good what she’s saying and we have to at least try to get this song in.’ Because really, what is You but a Taylor Swift fan love letter disguised as a show?”

There’s no word yet on whether Swift has binged Joe Goldberg’s murderous antics on the latest season of the Netflix hit, but it’s safe to say she’s probably been a bit busy prepping for The Eras Tour, which kicks off on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) at Glendale, Ariz.’s State Farm Stadium.

To celebrate the musical mastermind’s arrival, Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers announced earlier this week that the town will temporarily be changing its name through her second show on Saturday, March 18.