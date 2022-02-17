Classic Hip-Hop Series ‘YO! MTV RAPS’ Returns With New Hosts Conceited & DJ Diamond Kuts

Great news hip-hop lovers: YO! MTV RAPS is officially making a comeback thanks to MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount+.

Hosted by rapper Conceited and DJ Diamond Kuts, the new edition will feature live performances, cyphers and lifestyle content that aims to provide a deep dive into the current state of hip-hop music and culture. YO! MTV RAPS will premiere this spring on Paramount+ in the U.S., and all international regions where the streaming platform is available. The premiere date has yet to be revealed.

The original YO! MTV RAPS, which premiered in 1988, was a fan-favorite two-hour television music video program created by Peter Dougherty and Ted Demme, who also served as director. It was originally hosted by filmmaker and hip-hop pioneer Fab 5 Freddy, before Dr. Dre and Demme’s high-school friend Ed Lover became series regular co-hosts.

Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer of music at Paramount+ and president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount, said in a statement, “YO! MTV RAPS is truly one of the most groundbreaking, iconic music series to date. The wildly popular franchise introduced hip-hop to the world and along the way helped launch the careers of countless artists.”

Speaking further on the newly announced hosts, Gillmer added, “Conceited and DJ Diamond Kuts are the perfect pair to bring new life and energy to our storied past, as we merge the show’s legacy with the fresh faces of hip-hop’s present and future, taking YO! worldwide to a whole new generation of fans on Paramount+.”

Kim Velona is head of production for the new series while Kurt Williamson, Warren Oliver and Michelle Kenner are executive producers. Bruce Gillmer and Jennifer Demme serve as executive producers for MTV.