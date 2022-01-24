‘Yellowjackets’ Music Supervisors Break Down Season 1’s ‘90s-Heavy Highlights – And How They Won Over Enya

As any diehard Yellowjackets fan (is there any other kind?) knows, one of the central characters in the explosive new Showtime series isn’t ever seen onscreen: its soundtrack, brimming with ‘90s staples. Over the course of the show’s just-ended first season – about the members of a New Jersey high school girls’ soccer team who survive a plane crash, then have to figure out what survival really entails — its needle-drop moments had become almost as highly anticipated as the alternately horrifying, darkly funny and poignant truths revealed about the girls and their relationships, both in the wilderness and twenty years later.

That’s thanks to the work of music supervisors Jen Malone and Whitney Pilzer, of the all-female independent music supervision company Black & White. Neither is a stranger to music-driven prestige TV: Malone, who has worked on Yellowjackets since its pilot, has earned Emmy nominations for her contributions to Euphoria and Atlanta, and Pilzer (who joined Black & White just after Showtime picked Yellowjackets up) has a resume that includes Thirteen Reasons Why and Starz’s Power. But for both, Yellowjackets has been a uniquely rewarding creative project.

“At the end of the day, our job in picking music is to serve the story that our showrunners want to tell,” says Malone. “It comes down to the song and the vibe and the performance and what’s happening onscreen. But when you do have that alignment with either a genre you love or something you know super well, like the ‘90s for us, a lot of [the choices are] just no brainers — we’re kids in a candy shop.”

Jen Malone and Whitney Pilzer Courtesy of Black & White Music

They weren’t alone in that enthusiasm. “When we were going out for pitches to our labels and publishers to make us lists of clearable songs, a lot of our partners were like, ‘I just want to work on this search right now!’” Malone recalls with a laugh. Multiple different playlists — including a general one of over 130 songs — later, she and Pilzer (with input from showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson) crafted indelible musical moments with songs from artists ranging from PJ Harvey, Hole and Mazzy Star to The Offspring, Montell Jordan and Seal.

Though they know nothing about the just-confirmed season 2 yet, Malone and Pilzer already have a wish playlist in the works, topped by Tori Amos — they’re superfans, but had trouble finding the perfect moment for a Tori track in season 2 after trying “every song off of Little Earthquakes” — and including the likes of Nine Inch Nails (“The whole reason I’m in the music industry is Trent Reznor,” says Malone), Garbage, Björk and Massive Attack (“The darkness and grittiness of their sound is so in alignment with the show,” says Pilzer), plus smaller acts like Screaming Trees, Morcheeba, Veruca Salt and Dramarama.

“We’re just so excited that our younger fans are finding this music,” says Malone. ”On other shows we do that with brand new or underground artists, but on this show we could do it with our favorite ‘90s music.” She and PIlzer broke down some of their standout choices from season 1 for Billboard (warning: season 1 spoilers ahead).

Liz Phair, “Supernova” and Snow, ”Informer” (Pilot)

In the first episode, introspective Shauna is playing the track from Phair’s Whip-Smart when she picks up her popular best friend Jackie — who immediately turns it off in favor of top 40 radio. “Shauna is obviously very smart — she’s kind of the cool indie rocker,” says Pilzer. “Having the Liz Phair song was perfect for her.” “Informer,” on the other hand, “just felt like completely the opposite of Liz Phair – very mainstream and cheesy,” adds Malone. “It was just ubiquitous at the time.” The contrast between the two songs “really showed the difference between Shauna and Jackie. It is funny.”

Tracy Bonham, “Mother Mother” (Ep. 2)

The Yellowjackets main title sequence, scored by Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker’s “No Return,” debuts in episode 3, but before that the creative team vacillated on how it would fit into the show’s structure. In the second episode, “F Sharp,” Malone and Pilzer realized Bonham’s raw confessional could play seamlessly into a traditional title card instead — and just went with it. “We were just temping it, but everyone loved it so much, it was like, ‘We need to leave this.’” An added personal touch: Bonham is from Boston, where Malone went to college. “It was just a magic moment, and a song that got a lot of love on Twitter from our fans.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Mister Mistoffelees” from Cats (Ep. 3)

Yellowjackets team assistant Misty Quigley (played by Christina Ricci in the show’s present timeline) has become a fan favorite: an often-hilarious psychopath thinly disguised as a mousey wallflower. In the third episode, “The Dollhouse,” her road trip with recovering addict Natalie (Juliette Lewis) establishes their odd-couple comic chemistry — in part through Misty’s insistence on listening to musicals in the car. “That idea came from editorial,” Malone says. “We got the message, ‘We want adult Misty listening to musicals – tell me some ideas.’ I got that. In high school, I was definitely involved in theater, so it was like, ‘Okay, let’s do a deep track from Cats.’” Lloyd Webber follows Misty in later episodes, too, with two Phantom of the Opera tracks making appearances.

Jane’s Addiction, “Mountain Song” (Ep. 4)

“One of my favorite bands that I wanted to get into the show, and it worked perfectly,” says Malone of choosing the alt rock icons’ track for a flashback to the plane crash in which Natalie has a disturbing vision of her dead dad. “We wanted a hard song to amplify the fear and tension, and with Perry Farrell’s voice and the lyrics, it just felt right.” (A Catherine Wheel track was a close runner-up).

“The World I Know,” Collective Soul (Ep. 9)

A montage of the survivors getting ready for a makeshift prom in the woods was a tough scene to figure out, musically: Malone says she and Pilzer pitched at least ten different tracks. The unexpected winner was this haunting, string-driven anthem. “That song was obviously more mainstream — it was all over the place [when it was released]. As Whitney and I were watching the scene, being in our library and playing songs up to picture, I think we were just like, ‘This could work,’” Malone says. “Is it my favorite song? No. Does it check all the boxes in terms of pacing, lyrics, tone, vibe? It just one that came on gut and feeling.”

“Only Time,” Enya (Ep. 10)

For the most part, getting clearances for their desired tracks wasn’t any trouble for Malone and Pilzer, with one notable exception. Yellowjackets’ showrunners were eager to use Enya’s hypnotic New Age standard for a scene alternating between the team’s last meal together before the harsh winter months in the past, and surviving members Natalie, Shauna, Taissa and Misty preparing to attend their high school reunion in the present. Malone and Pilzer thought it was “perfect for the scene, but we know Enya is notoriously pretty picky,” says Pilzer. “She’s a really difficult clear.” Sure enough, Enya initially denied the clearance. But in a last-ditch effort, Malone and Pilzer went back to the showrunners and asked them to write a letter to Enya explaining why they loved the song for the specific scene. “It was really heartfelt,” Pilzer continues. “We sent it out to her management and didn’t hear back for a while. And then as we were about to mix the episode and finalize everything, we got word from the publisher that they reversed the denial and approved it.”

Dot Allison, “The Haunted” (Ep. 10)

Malone and Pilzer included very few post-’90s songs in the show, but Malone is particularly proud of getting this track into the finale, playing as Natalie, Shauna, Taissa and Misty each have moments alone before the reunion. “It’s a bit of an Easter egg,” Malone explains. “Dot Allison was the singer of this electronic band in the ‘90s called One Dove that was one of my absolute favorites, and she just put out a new record that’s absolutely beautiful.” “Haunted” is “a wink and a nod to the five people who recognize it,” Malone continues. “I hope our fans who are really into the soundtrack and listening to it after they’ve finished the show dig into her catalog and have that element of discovery.”