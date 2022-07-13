Wyn Starks Gets the Tears Flowing With Emotional Audition on ‘AGT’: Watch

The waterworks were cranking Tuesday night (July 12) when Wyn Starks auditioned on America’s Got Talent.

The Nashville-based, Minnesota native shrugged off nerves before tugging at everyone’s heartstring.

Starks performed an original song, “Who I Am,” a tale about his personal journey. It was also a favorite song of his twin brother, he told the room. Sadly, his twin passed away. “It’s been really hard, and he was one of my biggest supporters,” he said, holding back tears.

Starks lost his job in hospitality due to the pandemic, so to hit the AGT stage “means everything to me,” Starks explained. “I’m doing this for him. I just want to do this and honor him.”

Starks’ sibling would have been thrilled with a performance that found the balance between emotion, songcraft, technical skills and pure power.

Judge Sofia Vergara was moved to tears, and she wasn’t the only one. “That was amazing,” she remarked. “I’m so sorry for your loss. I know what that means, I lost my brother too, and I cannot even imagine what it is to lose a twin.”

Heidi Klum praised the tone of his voice and that song.

Simon Cowell was gobsmacked. “Honestly, you’re brilliant Wyn,” he commented. “That song was extraordinary. It really was. And I think it was the perfect tribute to your brother.” This could be a “life changing moment for you,” he added.

If your eyes weren’t wet after the performance, if you didn’t have a lump in your throat, best you check your pulse.

Starks progresses, of course, with resounding yeses.

Watch below.