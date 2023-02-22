Woody Harrelson Calls Matthew McConaughey His ‘Weed Guy’ in New ‘SNL’ Promo

Woody Harrelson is hosting Saturday Night Live for the milestone fifth time this weekend (Feb. 25), and to celebrate joining the five-timers club, the actor took a stroll down memory lane in a new promo for the episode.

Explore Explore Jack White See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In the one-minute clip, Harrelson is seen walking down a hallway that has photos of SNL memories on the wall. “Saturday Night Live, there’s so much history in this place. So many great hosts,” the actor is heard saying in a voiceover, as he points out photos of Tom Hanks, Ben Affleck (whom Harrelson mistakes for Matt Damon) and Owen Wilson (mistaken for Amy Poehler).

When Harrelson arrives to a photo of Matthew McConaughey giving his opening monologue on the show, he pauses. “Oh, my weed guy,” he says of the Interstellar actor.

He’s then stopped by new SNL member Devon Walker, and it’s revealed that Harrelson has been strolling down the hall while listening to his own, pre-recorded voiceover on a cassette player.

Harrelson — who will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Champions and the HBO political drama White House Plumbers — previously hosted Saturday Night Live in 1989, 1992, 2014 and 2019. Jack White will be joining as musical guest, coincidentally, also for the fifth time. White dropped two albums in 2022, April’s Fear of the Dawn and July’s Entering Heaven Alive.

Watch the new SNL promo below. The show airs every Saturday live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. For those without cable, the broadcast will also stream on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, which you can sign up for at the link here. Having a Peacock account also gives fans on demand access to previous SNL episodes as well.