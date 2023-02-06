Woody Harrelson to Host ‘SNL’ With Musical Guest Jack White

Woody Harrelson will be enshrined in the Saturday Night Live five-timers club on Feb. 25 when he hosts the show during an episode that will feature musical guest Jack White. Harrelson — who will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Champions and the HBO political drama White House Plumbers — previously hosted in 1989, 1992, 2014 and 2019.

In a cosmic coincidence, it will also mark White’s fifth appearance on the show; he previously rocked the Studio 8H stage in 2002, 2012, 2018 and 2020. The news comes on the heels of the announcement that White’s previous band, The White Stripes, are among the nominees for the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The last time White appeared he was a last-minute fill-in for country singer Morgan Wallen, who was booted from the line-up for violating the show’s COVID-19 protocols at the height of the pandemic.

White dropped two albums in 2022, April’s Fear of the Dawn and July’s Entering Heaven Alive.

This year has already brought memorable musical guests Sam Smith, Lil Baby and, this past weekend, Coldplay. For their seventh appearance on SNL, Coldplay opened with their 2022 single, “The Astronaut,” on which they collaborated with BTS’ Jin. Their second song was a medley of “Human Heart” from 2021’s Music of the Spheres and their 2005 fan favorite “Fix You,” from X&Y. The band was joined during the emotional performance by Jacob Collier and choral ensemble Jason Max Ferdinand Singers.

Check out the SNL announce from White.