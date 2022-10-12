Here Are All of ‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence’s Performances

Willie Spence marked second place during his run on the 2021 season of American Idol. Still, he was known as one of the most notable singers to come out of the show with powerhouse covers from artists that include Rihanna, Beyonce, Adele, Coldplay and more.

Unfortunately, the 23-year-old lost his life in a car accident while driving back to Atlanta from Tennessee on Tuesday (Oct. 12). He reportedly crashed into a tractor-trailer parked on the side of the road, TMZ reported. However, it was local news site Douglas Now that was first to report the news about the crash.

The news was also shared by his fellow Idol alum Katharine McPhee-Foster, who took to her Instagram story on Tuesday (Oct. 11) to share her condolences. “Only 23 years old. Life is so unfair, and nothing is ever promised,” she wrote. “God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you.”

McPhee and Spence rocked the Idol house during a duet of Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli’s “The Prayer” during season 19.

Additionally, Idol paid tribute to Spence by posting a video featuring the singer’s audition with the message: “We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence. He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones.”

In honor of Spence’s life and legacy, Billboard put together a list of his rocking performances during his time on Idol. Check them out below.

“Diamonds,” Rihanna

“Stay,” Rihanna ft. Mikky Ekko

“Glory,” Common & John Legend

“Stand Up,” Harriet

“I Was Here,” Beyoncé

“Set Fire To The Rain,” Adele

“Stand Up,” Cynthia Ervio

“Wind Beneath My Wings,” Bette Midler

“A Change Is Gonna Come,” Sam Cooke

“Circle of Life,” The Lion King

“Rather Be,” Clean Bandit & Jess Glynne

“Yellow,” Coldplay

“What They’ll Say About Us,” FINNEAS

“Never Be Alone,” Willie Spence

“You Are The Reason,” Leona Lewis & Calum Scott

“Georgia on My Mind,” Ray Charles

“You Are So Beautiful,” Joe Cocker