Will Smith Insists ‘There’s Never Been Infidelity’ in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith spoke out in a new interview on Sunday (March 11) about the state of his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith.

“There’s never been infidelity in our marriage. Never,” the A-list actor told Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning. “Jada and I talk about everything and we have never surprised one another with anything, ever.”

Of course, such a bold statement could be a veiled reference to the 2020 revelation that Jada was once in a romantic “entanglement” with actor August Alsina during a time when she and Will were briefly separated.

However, Smith made it clear during the interview that he’s not one to let the gossip mill dictate or affect his relationship with his wife. “I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people,” he remarked. “I think the chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and being able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving or poisonous.”

The actor’s chat with King came in the wake of his Academy Award nomination for portraying Richard Williams, father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, in the 2021 biopic King Richard. Along with his best actor nod, the film is also up for best picture, best supporting actress, best original screenplay, best film editing and best original song — the latter for Beyoncé‘s “Be Alive.” (He also took home the BAFTA Award for leading actor hours after the segment aired on CBS.)

During the interview, Smith also revisited his time on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the beloved sitcom’s iconic theme song, his transition to movie stardom, race in Hollywood and more.

Watch Smith’s complete interview with CBS Sunday Morning below.