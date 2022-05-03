Will.i.am to Join ‘American Idol’ as Guest Mentor For Mother’s Day Episode

American Idol will celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday (May 8) by inviting special guest mentor will.i.am to join judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for a night of performances from the top 7 finalists. The special episode will feature the singers dedicating songs to their mothers or to the mother figure in their lives, as well as performing their takes on viral TikTok songs.

The Grammy-winning Black Eyed Peas leader will offer his help and support as the contestants duke it out for a spot in the top 5 on the show that airs live, coast-to-coast, on Sunday from 8-10 p.m. ET on ABC. Will has plenty of experience in the reality singing lane, from starring as a judge on Fox’s Alter Ego singing avatar show last year to his guest stint on NBC’s Songland and mentoring stints on X-Factor and The Voice and a role as a coach on The Voice UK this year.

Monday night’s episode of Idol was a star-packed reunion hour celebrating the show’s 20th anniversary with surprise appearances from winners, runners-up and virally popular singers who’ve appeared on the show over the past two decades. Among the special moments were winners Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina singing Alison Krauss and Union Station’s “When You Say Nothing At All,” host Ryan Seacrest goofing around in a wig with season one runner-up Justin Guarini, winners David Cook and Kris Allen singing the Cranberries’ “Dreams” and David Archuleta meeting some of his biggest fans.

Other returning singers included Jordin Parks and Ruben Studdard, Laci Kaye Booth with Laine Hardy — who appeared in a pre-taped performance filmed in April, prior to his recent arrest on charges of interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communication — as well as William Hung, Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe and Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler.