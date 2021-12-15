The Bull or Queen of Hearts: Who Should Win Season 6 of ‘Masked Singer’? Vote!

Season six of The Masked Singer is swiftly coming to a close, and there are only two contestants left: The Bull and the Queen of Hearts. The season finale, set to air in a two-hour special Wednesday (Dec. 15) on Fox, will see the two masked vocalists duel it out on stage as the audience members and viewers at home patiently wait to learn the identities of the remaining participants.

Ahead of the finale, here are the clues fans have about The Bull. Per the show’s teasers, The Bull created his “own world” growing up, has attended multiple house parties in his day and regularly appears on television shows and does guest appearances. He also has pictures of the Disney Concert Hall and a Carnegie Hall party invitation, leading some fans to believe the man behind the mask could be Lance Bass or Dwayne Johnson.

Meanwhile, the Queen of Hearts gave few details about her personal life during her time on the show. She said she left home when she was young and potentially has a close friendship with actress Hilary Swank. Other clues include an image of a tall brown horse, a garden with a large chess piece, a fake magazine with tabloid headlines and a Wizard of Oz-themed clue package with Tin Man featured.

Vote below on who you think should win The Masked Singer, which airs on Fox Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.