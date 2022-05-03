Daniel Radcliffe Performs ‘Like a Surgeon’ In First ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Teaser

Daniel Radcliffe transformed into “Weird Al” Yankovic, rocking his best frizzy curls and thick mustache for the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Roku original film about the beloved parody artist.

The clip, which dropped on Tuesday (May 3), finds Radcliffe as Yankovic on stage, dramatically telling the crowd, “I hope you guys are ready for this.” He then dives into a rendition of Yankovic’s 1986 hit, “Like a Surgeon,” which, of course, is a play on Madonna‘s classic “Like a Virgin.”

The film, billed as the “untold true story” of Yankovic’s rise to fam, is produced by Funny Or Die and Tango and was co-written by the artist himself along with Eric Appel, who is also directing. The movie will stream on the Roku Channel this fall, with no release date yet.

Radcliffe recently visited The Tonight Show, where host Jimmy Fallon asked about Weird, and how the casting came about. Fallon asked if Radcliffe had previously met Yankovic, to which the guest said no.

“When I talked to Al for the first time, I was like, ‘I’m immensely flattered by the idea that you would pick me to play you, but like, why me? I’m mystified but excited,’” Radcliffe recalled.

He went on to explain that in November of 2010, he was on the Graham Norton Show and, by heart, recited every word of humorist Tom Lehrer’s novelty song “The Elements.”

He continued, “I guess Al saw that and was like, ‘This guy maybe gets it.’ And so he picked me. So I’m very, very lucky, and now I’ve gotten to have accordion lessons with Al.”

Watch the trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story below.