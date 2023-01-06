Netflix Confirms ‘Wednesday’ Returning For Season 2 in Trailer Featuring Lady Gaga’s ‘Bloody Mary’

Your nightmares have been answered. Netflix confirmed on Friday (Jan. 6) that its massive hit series Wednesday will return for a second season on the streamer. Though a date has not yet been announced for season 2, in an interview with Tudum, creators/executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar talked about bringing back Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) for another go.

“We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore,” showrunners Millar and Gough exclusively told the Netflix news site. “We just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

The news came along with a video trailer teasing the return cued to the viral TikTok hit launched by Wednesday’s dance to The Cramps’ 1981 single “Goo Goo Muck,” which inspired users to swap in Lady Gaga‘s 2011 Born This Way deep cut “Bloody Mary.” In the 45-second clip, perennially dyspeptic teen detective Wednesday recaps being hunted by monsters, haunted by ghosts and mocked on the internet.

“It’s been pure torture,” she says grinning as the sped-up version of Gaga’s “Mary” swells in the background and the screen reads, “More misery is coming.”

“[Wednesday] sticks to her guns, and she’s not out to please anybody,” Ortega told Tudum of the series that smashed records for Netflix, with 411.29 million hours viewed in its second week, 22 billion views on TikTok and 1.237 billion hours viewed, making it the second most-popular English-language hit in the streamer’s history. “Which, as someone who used to be an immense people pleaser, I really respect.”

The viral “Bloody Mary” phenomenon helped push the Gaga track into the top 40 of the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart las month despite it not being featured in the series proper; the revamped dance sequence also helped propel “Bloody” onto the Billboard Global 200. The trend blew up so big, in fact, that even Mother Monster got in on the action, posting a black and white response video in early December in which she slips into the signature Wednesday Addams look and dancing with her hands, hands, hands.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that’s connected with people across the world,” Millar and Gough said while (spoiler alert) hinting that the stalker running around Nevermore in the season one finale remains a threat to Addams. “We’re thrilled to continue Wednesday’s torturous journey into Season 2.” Millar and Gough said that casting and plot news will be revealed at a later date.

