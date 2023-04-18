×
 
Wé Ani Goes Full Rock Star on ‘American Idol’: Watch

Ani nailed her performance of "Edge Of Midnight."

Wé Ani on "American Idol".
Wé Ani on "American Idol".

When Wé Ani rolled into Disney’s Aulani resort, she wasn’t there to chill and take snaps.

The Harlem native is, of course, one of the top 26 contestants in American Idol 2023. On Monday night (April 17), as the performances rolled on in Hawaii, Ani left nothing to chance.

With her dad watching on from the audience, Ani nailed her performance of “Edge Of Midnight,” Miley Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts number from 2020.

By fusing rock energy with her big, bluesy vocals, Ani had the house jumping.

Earlier in the season, Ani stunned the judges with her audition, when her high-pitched speaking voice turned to creme brulee with a performance of Demi Lovato’s “Anyone.”

“You are amazing,” Lionel Richie said afterwards. “This class is shaping up to be ridiculous. And I don’t want to put you into the ridiculous category, but that was ridiculous.”

With the element of surprise apparently gone, she caught judges off guard once more. During Hollywood Week, she hit an original song, “Good For”.

The 24-year-old singer has amassed a TikTok following upwards of 700,000, found a wave of supporters on Idol, and she’s already delivered moments of the sublime and ridiculous on this 21st season of Idol.

Watch her latest performance below.

