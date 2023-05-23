Watch ‘The Voice’ Finalist Gina Miles Take on Taylor Swift & Sinead O’Connor Hits for the Live Finale

The Voice entered its live finale on Monday night (May 22), and contestant Gina Miles gave her last pair of performances, dazzling the crowd with two very different song selections — Taylor Swift‘s “Style” and Sinéad O’Connor‘s “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

For her first performance, Miles rendition of Swift’s “Style” was full of color. She appeared on the stage in a bright orange dress and matching platform heels, and was assisted by background singers and instrumentalists to flesh out the technicolor showcase.

“You got that James Dean daydream look in your eye/ And I got that red lip classic thing that you like/ And when we go crashing down, we come back every time/ ‘Cause we never go out of style, we never go out of style,” the Team Niall member sang with ease on the chorus.

In Miles’ performance of O’Connor’s hit single, she wore a purple gown and was in dim lighting on the stage as television screens behind her featured video of her singing the slow burning track. “I can eat my dinner in a fancy restaurant/ But nothing/ I said nothing can take away these blues/ ‘Cause nothing compares/ Nothing compares to you,” she emotively sang, finishing the song to full applause from the crowd.

Miles is up against four other finalists: Grace West and NOIVAS (Team Blake), Sorelle (Team Chance) and D. Smooth (Team Kelly). On the Tuesday night finale, Miles will perform a duet with her coach, Niall Horan.

Watch Miles’ performances of “Style” and “Nothing Compares 2 U” below.