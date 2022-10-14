‘The Voice’ Standouts Bodie & Jaeden Luke Are in Perfect Harmony for Their Justin Bieber Battle

The best battles on The Voice are more like well-orchestrated duets than knock-down, drag-out fights, and in the face-off between bodie and Jaeden Luke — premiering exclusively on Billboard below before airing in full Monday night — the duo are in perfect harmony.

The battle reimagines Justin Bieber‘s decade-old song “As Long as You Love Me,” featuring Big Sean, as an acoustic, lovelorn duet, leaving the 2012 Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit’s synth and hip-hop elements behind.

Both bodie and Luke are on Team Blake, and this battle will determine who moves forward in the competition. But there is a world where both men could advance, if one of the other three coaches (Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani or John Legend) decide to steal a singer for their team.

It looks like the guys’ best chance will be Cabello, who admitted to getting pretty “hot and flustered” by the track’s “sexy arrangement.”

“Well, it is my team,” Blake Shelton quipped in response.

Cabello had kind things to say about both singers — especially Jaeden, whom she jokingly called “my boyfriend” after they had a flirtatious meeting during his blind audition. “Jaeden, your tone is so beautiful. I want to hear it in my ear,” she said, quickly adding: “I’m just kidding. I’m joking. That was a joke. I want to hear it on a record. I think you as an artist, as the whole package, is special.”

For Bodie, Cabello said, “You were even better than I remember in your blind. Your runs were crazy, then your belts were masterful. You were flawless.”

She also let it be known that she would “steal both of you,” regardless of who Shelton chooses.

So who will he choose? You’ll have to tune in to NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Monday night to find out, but you can watch the full performance and coaches’ comments below: