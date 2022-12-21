×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Says Her ‘Heart Aches’ a Week After His Death

She wrote a heartbreaking message and shared a sweet selfie of the couple, who were married in 2013.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss Allison Holker
Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker pose in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Rowe/GI for IMDb

Allison Holker Boss, the wife of the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss, is mourning her husband in her first public post on social media since announcing his death a week ago.

“My ONE and ONLY,” she wrote in a heartbreaking note on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21). “Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.”

Holker Boss shared a sweet selfie of the couple, who were married in 2013.

Related

Stephen "tWitch" Boss Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Shares Video Montage of Memories With Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘He Brought So Much…

Ellen DeGeneres — who worked with tWitch on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show — was among the many friends to comment on Holker’s post, writing, “There is so much love coming to you. I hope you can feel it.”

Boss — a DJ, dancer and television host — died by suicide at age 40. His wife was the first to share the news of his death through a statement to People. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said on Dec. 14. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she added. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

See her latest post in memory of her husband below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad