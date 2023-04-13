‘Twin Peaks’ Star Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’

Decades of experience on the small screen couldn’t stop two more celebrities from being sent home from The Masked Singer.

Wednesday night’s (April 12) season nine episode was “Masked Singer in Space Night,” with three contestants battling for one spot.

UFO performed Coldplay’s breakthrough hit “Yellow”; Dandelion tried out Muse’s “Starlight”; and Lamp hit “Venus,” Bananarama’s cover Shocking Blue’s 1969 song “Venus.”

Appropriately, UFO got through on “Space Night.”

Explore Explore Alicia Witt See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Underneath the Lamp helmet was actress Melissa Joan Hart (“Sabina, The Teenage Witch”), who revealed herself only after a clumsy unmasking moment in which she required assistance from the men in black.

“This is something I wanted to do for my kids, and for myself. I wanted to overcome something,” she explained of her decision to appear on the show. “I have never sung in front of people before. It’s terrifying to me. So this is like overcoming of fear. And, I did it guys!” Yes, she did.

Also, she remarked, “I didn’t fall, I didn’t vomit.” No, she didn’t.

Behind the fluffy Dandelion mask was actress, singer and songwriter Alicia Witt (TV’s Nashville, and David Lynch’s Dune film and Twin Peaks series), winner of last week’s episode.

Ken Jeong guessed right, and was particularly enthusiastic about his small victory.

“Nothing could prepare me for trying to play the piano and sing and catch my breath with all this on,” explained Witt. “But I’m really glad I tried. The thing I love the most is getting to connect with people with my music and this has been one of the best experiences of my whole life.”

Hart and Witt join a growing group of unmasked celebrities in this season nine of Fox’s wacky hit.

Others include George Wendt (Moose), Christine Quinn (Scorpio), Holly Robinson Peete (Fairy), Alexa Bliss (Axolotl) Malin Akerman (Squirrel), Lele Pons (Jackalope), Michael Bolton (Wolf), Grandmaster Flash (Polar Bear), Debbie Gibson (Night Owl), Howie Mandel (Rock Lobster), Sara Evans (Mustang) and Dick Van Dyke (Gnome).

