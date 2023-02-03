Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Scoring David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are getting back into the David Fincher business. The Oscar-winning musical duo will team up with their frequent collaborator for his upcoming movie, The Killer, which is due out on Netflix on November 10.

The news was announced on the Nine Inch Nails site in a post revealing the details for their deluxe 3LP release of their score for Fincher’s 2002 biographical drama about the career of Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. “Starting with the Academy Award-winning score for The Social Network in 2010, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been collaborating with David Fincher as film composers for over a decade,” read the post.

“Their critically acclaimed score for Mank is now available in a deluxe vinyl package,” it continued. “Reznor and Ross have also done the score for Fincher’s next project, The Killer.” The duo — who won a second Oscar in 2021 for the score to animated film Soul (shared with Jon Batiste) — have also written the scores for Fincher’s Gone Girl and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.

NIN bandmates Reznor and Ross have had a fruitful side hustle in movie scoring, not only working repeatedly with Fincher, but also lending their musical chops to the 2016 Boston marathon bombing drama Patriots Day, Jonah Hill’s 2018 directorial debut, the coming-of-age comedy Mid90s, the 2019 drama Waves, the 2019 graphic novel TV adaptation Watchmen and director Sam Mendes’ 2022 drama Empire of Light; the pair also co-produced Halsey’s 2021 album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.